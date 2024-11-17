This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers- Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11

Friends, I'm not afraid to admit when I'm wrong, and I was wrong last week. Not about the game.......we nailed the ugliness that would ensue for an easy under and winner. No, this writer was wrong when he said the listless loss to Arizona following Hail Mary was rock bottom for OUR CHICAGO BEARS. Getting completely dominated at home by the then-two-win Patriots marks a new low. And now, the Bears' mortal enemy comes a-calling, fresh off their bye. Is there any hope? Probably not, but I guarantee the Bears will find entertaining new and creative ways to look putrid.

Bears vs. Packers Betting Odds

Bears +6 (Fanatics) / Packers -5.5 (Fanduel)

Total OVER 40.5 (Fanatics) / UNDER 40.5 (Bet MGM)

Bears ML +215 (Fanduel) / Packers ML -250 (Bet MGM)

Just how much has the perception of the Bears changed? As one of the national rivalry games, the line for this game was available as early as May and Chicago opened -1. Last Sunday, the Packers shot up to -6. It did dip as low as -5 for a hot second early Friday morning before rising back up to the 5.5/6 range currently. Of zero surprise, 77% of the bets and 84% of the money lies on Green Bay. The total opened at 44.5 and has dropped like a rock to the current 40.5, movement contrary to the Joe Public view of rooting for points with 73% of bets and 70% of money on the over.

Bears vs. Packers Betting Picks

This sets up as a very simple handicap for me and I will not over-complicate it. Nobody in their right mind should bet on the Bears right now. They are a fractured team with nothing more than self-interest motivating them the rest of the way. Their head coach is a dead man walking. They fired their OC and somehow managed to find someone with a worse track record to replace him. They are done. However, weird things happen in rivalry games and I can't endorse the Packers giving that many points on the road given their body of work. Is Jordan Love healthy? Is Jordan Love actually good? I remain unsure that we know those answers. To me, there is only one direction to go on this one and the public money on the over sealed it for me.....UNDER 40.5. Detroit shut down the Packers' offense in their last game and this Bears defense is the best that Green Bay has seen all year. And since we know we can count on the Bears scoring somewhere between 3-10 points, this is an easy choice for me.

Bears vs. Packers Best Bet: UNDER 40.5 (universal)

Bears vs. Packers Prediction

The one easy thing to predict about the Bears is that they often score in the 2nd quarter. It is the ONLY quarter in which they have scored points the last two weeks. Chicago has scored 10 (TEN!) total points in first quarters this year compared to 67 points scored in the second quarter. So, slow starts are a BIG thing for our Bears. If you have access to more exotic bets like being first half/first quarter sides and totals, use that info to your advantage and get creative. With that knowledge, the Packers jump out to a 10-0 lead after one, and lead 17-6 at half. After a scoreless third quarter, Chicago scores......wait for it.......a TOUCHDOWN! After a successful two-point conversion, there's hope at 17-14. Just kidding, there's not. After a Green Bay FG makes it 20-14, the Chicago offense sputters in the end and Green Bay's dominance over the Bears continues. Tune in to 670 The Score after the game for the real entertainment!