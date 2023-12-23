This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for NFL Week 16

The Bengals continued to keep their improbable post-Joe Burrow playoff hopes alive in Week 15 with a rousing overtime win over the Vikings, moving Cincinnati's record to 8-6, including 3-1 under Jake Browning.

The Steelers continued going in the opposite direction, dropping their third straight game, the latest to the Indianapolis Colts, 30-13. Pittsburgh's defeat dropped it to 7-7 and put their playoff aspirations in increasing peril heading into this critical AFC North battle.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds for NFL Week 16

Moneyline: Bengals -146 (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Steelers +136 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Steelers +3 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 38 points (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Under 38.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The spread for this game has taken an interesting path since it was first released in the summer, with the Steelers originally 2.5-point home underdogs when the Bengals were expected to be a Burrow-led powerhouse. Pittsburgh, which did win the first meeting between the teams this season and is the only team to hand Browning a loss so far, was briefly a 1.5-point favorite before Week 15 action. However, following Week 15 results, the Steelers returned to underdog status for good, mostly fluctuating between 2.5 and 3 points in that regard.

The projected total has only been on a downward swing, going from the 39.5 it was listed at before Week 15, but that figure dipped to 38.5 after Week 15 and has gone as low as 37 points this week with the news that the Steelers will trot out yet another starting quarterback in Mason Rudolph.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Picks This Week

The Bengals' ability to continue winning without Burrow gets a stringent test Saturday, as Ja'Marr Chase will also be sidelined due to a shoulder injury. While that would seemingly give the Steelers a much-needed edge, the potential advantage is largely nullified by a significantly injury-hampered back end of the Pittsburgh defense.

The Steelers will be without Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Trenton Thompson (neck) and Damontae Kazee (suspension), while Ryan Neal (ribs) remains on injured reserve. That should give a Bengals receiving corps that still boasts Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin, the latter who frequently seems to capitalize on injuries in front of him on the depth chart to deliver some clutch performances.

Browning has also developed some solid rapport with towering tight end Tanner Hudson, and he has a ground attack that no longer relies solely on Joe Mixon now that explosive rookie Chase Brown has carved out a solid complementary role as both runner and receiver. Naturally, the absence of Chase represents a major void, but Higgins and Boyd certainly have experience in stepping up when necessary.

The Steelers are turning to Mason Rudolph on Saturday, with Mitch Trubisky having proven ineffective and Kenny Pickett still recovering from tightrope ankle surgery. Rudolph hasn't made a regular-season game appearance since 2021, but he does have 20 games of experience in his career and has intimate knowledge of the Steelers offense. He's also worked with Diontae Johnson plenty in the past and could therefore surprise with how he manages to move the team down the field.

The Jaylen Warren-Najee Harris backfield should also find its fair share of success versus a Bengals defense allowing 143.7 rushing yards per road game. However, Cincy has tightened up against the run in recent games, allowing only 86.7 yards per contest in the last three. As a result, Rudolph could actually be relied upon to do more than one might expect, but he does have a strong pass-catching group to work with – including his aforementioned running back duo – and tight end Pat Freiermuth, who lit up Cincinnati for a 9-120 line on 11 targets in the first meeting.

Even without Chase, there is enough talent on either side and enough deficiencies/injuries on the defenses for these two teams to cobble together at least 39 points.

Bengals at Steelers Best Bets: Over 38 points (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

Bengals 21, Steelers 20

As noted, while Rudolph is a competent player who knows the system well and will put together a more cohesive performance than many might expect, the Bengals seem to have a slightly sharper option in Browning, whose confidence seems to grow each week. Cincy should be able to take advantage of the Steelers' numerous injuries in the defensive backfield enough to still find a way to score just enough without Chase to get past Pittsburgh, although this game will be extremely close and could potentially go the other direction on just a single play.