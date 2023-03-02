Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds: What Can The Bengals Do In The Draft To Improve SB Odds?

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Cincinnati Bengals ended the 2022 NFL season as AFC North champions with a 12-4 record. The runner-up in Super Bowl 56, the Bengals nearly made it back to the Big Game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The good thing for the Bengals is that they are not too far off from another Super Bowl appearance. Their window may be slightly closing, but that will not happen until 2024 considering their laundry list of free agents that offseason.

If you think the Bengals can win the Super Bowl in 2024, you can bet on their Super Bowl odds at all of the best Ohio sportsbooks today.

Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Outlook

Most of the time, Super Bowl contenders are not exactly comfortable when it comes to the salary cap. But that is not the case for the Bengals, likely since they have their quarterback and two stud wide receivers on rookie deals.

The Bengals enter this offseason with $35.6 million in cap space, sixth most in the NFL. But don't expect the Bengals to be a team spending freely. Most of that money will go to signing their own. This offseason, Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell, Eli Apple, and Hayden Hurst are all impending UFAs. That is three starting defensive backs and their No. 1 tight end.

Furthermore, this is a team that must also look ahead to 2024. That is the offseason where Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, D.J. Reader, Trey Hendrickson, Tyler Boyd, and Jonah Williams are all expected to hit the open market.

The Bengals must be wise with their salary cap space. Otherwise, their window to win will slam shut.

Since the Bengals have most of their key players returning, they have a terrific shot to win Super Bowl 58. You can bet on Cincinnati's Super Bowl 58 odds today using the best Ohio betting promos to secure a generous new user welcome offer from the best Ohio betting apps in the process.

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds: What Can The Bengals Do In The Draft To Improve SB Odds?

The Bengals Super Bowl odds are set at +900 today at BetMGM Ohio. They have the fourth-best odds to win the Big Game at this juncture of the early NFL offseason.

If the Bengals are wise with the salary cap, snag some value during the second wave of NFL Free Agency, and make a splash in the 2023 NFL Draft, this is a team whose odds can creep up to No. 2, ahead of the Bills and 49ers, who both have +850 odds.

The Bengals have the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although they can select an offensive tackle like Oklahoma's Anton Harrison so they don't have to pay Jonah Williams in 2024, they can also select the best safety on the board. This is assuming they lose one or both of Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell. Brian Branch makes a lot of sense, but they may have to trade into the top 20 to get him.

The Bengals are also in a spot to make a splash luxury pick of a skill position player who can put the team over the top. With walk-year running back Joe Mixon a reported cap casualty, plus, the fact that No. 2 rusher Samaje Perine is slated to hit the open market this year, it would not be surprising to see the Bengals take Bijan Robinson if he is there at pick 28. Running backs are somewhat devalued in today's NFL, which means there is a good chance he falls.

Massachusetts online sports betting will be launching in a matter of weeks, and those looking to bet in the Bay State can do so by using the best Massachusetts betting promos being offered on the top Massachusetts betting apps.

Where Can I Bet On Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds Today?

You can bet on Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl odds today at BetMGM Ohio. Those odds are set at +900. The best part is that if you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on Cincy's odds to win Super Bowl 58, you can secure a generous betting promo in the process.

This bonus code will give new users a $1,000 first bet offer to use on any open sports betting market offered at the sportsbook, including Bengals NFL Futures bets.