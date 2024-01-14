Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Super Wild Card Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys, NFL Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs get underway this weekend with the Wild Card round. Let's dig into an NFC matchup between the Cowboys and Packers and highlight some wagers to consider.

Cowboys vs. Packers Betting Odds for Wild Card Round

Cowboys: Spread -7 (-112), -310 Moneyline

Packers: Spread +7 (-108), +260 Moneyline

Game Total: 50.5 points

The Cowboys playing this game in Dallas is noteworthy because they went 8-0 at home during the regular season. The Packers were 5-3 in Green Bay, but just 4-5 on the road.

Cowboys vs. Packers Betting Picks This Week

Jake Ferguson became an integral part of the Cowboys' offense this season. After being targeted just 22 times during his rookie campaign, he received 102 targets this season. He only had four drops, which helped him finish with 71 receptions.

With Ferguson being targeted so frequently, he finished the regular season with at least 44 receiving yards in five of his last six games. This is a favorable matchup for him against the Packers, who allowed the third-most yards per target to opposing tight ends in the league. Look for Ferguson to have another productive performance and hit the over on his modest receiving-yards prop.

Cowboys vs. Packers Best Bet: Jake Ferguson over 43.5 receiving yards (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Given the opportunity to be the Cowboys' featured running back for the first time, Tony Pollard didn't exactly have a great season. He averaged just 4.0 yards per carry, which was the lowest mark of his career. The last two seasons, he averaged 5.5 and 5.2 yards per game, respectively. He also produced just six rushing touchdowns, which was down from nine last season.

While Pollard wasn't overly efficient, it wasn't because of a lack of opportunities. He finished with 252 carries for the season, which included him receiving at least 16 rushing attempts in four of the Cowboys' final five games. The Packers have not been good at stopping the run, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the league. Expect the Cowboys to try and exploit that and give Pollard another heavy workload. They are also significant favorites, so if they race out to a big lead early, they could use Pollard extensively to try and run out the clock.

Cowboys vs. Packers Best Bet: Tony Pollard over 14.5 rushing attempts (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey has performed well for the Cowboys. He attempted 38 field goals during the regular season, missing just two of them. He also converted 49 of his 52 extra-point attempts. With the Cowboys' offense being so productive, he finished with at least eight total kicking points in 12 of 17 games. He also had at least eight total kicking points in six of their eight home games. Expect him to be busy again as the Cowboys look to advance.

Cowboys vs. Packers Best Bet: Brandon Aubrey over 7.5 total kicking points (-138 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Cowboys vs. Packers Prediction

The Cowboys should be heavy favorites with how well they have played at home. It will be a tough environment for Jordan Love, who will be making his first start in the playoffs. The Cowboys went 6-2 against the spread as home favorites and find themselves in a good position to cover the spread again versus a young, inexperienced Packers team.