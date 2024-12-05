Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Its holiday time and we have great sportsbook promos available at NFL betting sites all season long. This BetMGM bonus code gets new players a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

Lions vs. Packers Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Week 14 gets underway in style with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Lions and Packers. Let's dive into the betting side of things and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 41-37 (-0.31 units)

Lions vs. Packers Betting Odds

Lions: Spread -3.5 (-105), -178 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Packers: Spread +3.5 (-115), +155 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Game Total: 51.5 points

The Lions have a clean injury report when it comes to their skill players on offense. The same can't be said for the Packers, who have already ruled out Romeo Doubs (concussion).

Lions vs. Packers Betting Picks

Thursday Night Football, its on! There is no better time than now to sign up at the best online sportsbooks. Bet just $5 and use this FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Jordan Love over 32.5 pass attempts (-120 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

This might seem like a high total for Love to hit, considering that he has attempted 28 or fewer passes in three straight games. In Week 11, he attempted only 17 passes against the Bears. In Week 12, he attempted just 23 passes against the 49ers.

The reason why this line was set so high is because the Packers should need to throw a lot to keep up with the Lions offense. In Week 9, Love attempted 39 passes against them. He attempted 36 passes against them in Week 4 last year, then followed that up with 32 pass attempts them in their rematch later in the season. With the Lions likely scoring in bunches at home, this sets up as a favorable spot for Love to throw a lot.

Jayden Reed over 58.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Reed caught two touchdowns against the Dolphins last week, but finished with just 24 receiving yards. That marked his third straight game in which he has finished with fewer than 30 receiving yards. I will note that the Packers have won their last two games with ease, so they didn't exactly need to throw much.

Love has attempted at least 30 passes in a game five times this season. Reed finished with at least 100 receiving yards in three of those games. That included in Week 9 when Reed caught five of six targets for 113 yards against the Lions. The Packers will likely need to throw a lot in this game, making the over the way to go with Reed.

Jahmyr Gibbs to record 60+ rushing yards (-148 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

This is an alternate total rushing yards option for Gibbs. His rushing yards line has been set at 67.5 on DraftKings and 65.5 on FanDuel. I'll pay a little more juice and just need him to reach 60 rushing yards to cash this wager.

Gibbs ran for just 40 yards in his first game of the season against the Rams. He has rushed for at least 63 yards in all 11 games since. That included when he turned 11 carries into 65 yards against the Packers in Week 9. After averaging 5.2 yards per carry last season, Gibbs averages 6.0 yards per carry this season.

Lions vs. Packers Prediction

These two teams have combined to go 20-4. The Lions are 5-1 at home, while the Packers are 4-1 on the road. The Lions won the first time they played the Packers, but it might prove difficult to sweep a divisional foe that has such a good record. However, it's difficult to pick against the Lions at home. As for wagering on the game, I'd rather pay the juice that comes with taking the Lions on the moneyline instead of betting them to cover the spread.