DraftKings NFL: Saturday Divisional Round Breakdown

Saturday's two-game slate is a good one. Both matchups have high totals and are appealing for stacks. All four teams have viable options at every position. I thought it would be best to break down the slate by position. I've highlighted the top value for cash games and added some ideas for tournaments. Speaking of GPP strategy on two-game slates, it's best to plan for specific game scripts, similar to how you would for single-game showdowns and then build lineups that fit them. Correlation and leverage should be the priority.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 53 Jacksonville Jaguars 22.25 Kansas City Chiefs 30.75 48 New York Giants 20.25 Philadelphia Eagles 27.75

Quarterback

Daniel Jones at PHI ($5,800)

Jones is coming off the most impressive performance of his career in last weekend's upset of the Vikings. Not only did he throw for 301 yards and two TDs but rushed for 78 yards on a career-high 17 attempts. It helped him score 30-plus DK points for the second consecutive game, and he's priced much too cheaply if he's going to keep running like he's been. The matchup against Philadelphia is obviously tough, but it might force him to use his legs even more. I'll be rostering Jones in cash-games and GPPs, but if you think the Giants get blown out, don't hesitate to fade him. All four QBs are good options on this slate.

Jalen Hurts vs. NYG ($7,600)

If you're spending up, you can't go wrong with either Hurts or Patrick Mahomes ($8,000). Both of have favorable matchups at home against average defenses. I'd lean toward Hurts because of his rushing upside. It gives him a slightly higher floor and ceiling. He ran for 77 yards and a TD against the Giants when the Eagles put up 48 points in Week 14. We might see him a running a bit more often in the playoffs.

If you like the Jags chances, Trevor Lawrence ($6,000) would offer nice leverage as the least popular of the four QBs. It makes perfect sense considering that Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram are three of the top projected players on the slate.

Running Back

Travis Etienne at KC ($6,400)

Etienne and Saquon Barkley ($7,900) will be the two most popular RBs. Neither matchup is appealing, but Barkley's is especially tough against Philly's stout run defense. The Eagles held him to 28 yards on nine carries in the Week 14 game. He's also $1,500 more expensive, which has me favoring Etienne if choosing between the two.

Jerick McKinnon vs. JAX ($6,000)

McKinnon finished the season with touchdown catches in six consecutive games. He had eight in that span and added one on the ground. He's been a favorite target of Mahomes come playoff time. Isiah Pacheco ($5,500) is a decent option too. The Chiefs have a massive team total, and he's rushed for a TD in back-to-back games.

Miles Sanders ($5,700) crushed the Giants for 31 DK points in Week 14 as he rushed for 144 yards and two scores. He's been held to single-digits in the four games since. The problem with rostering Sanders has always been consistency, but would it surprise anyone if he's the highest scoring player at the position? Not me. Especially considering that none of the RBs truly stand out.

Wide Receivers

Most projections will have Kirk and Jones as the top point-per-dollar value at WR, and it's hard to argue with that. Kirk caught eight of 14 targets for 78 yards and a TD last week while Jones caught eight of 13 targets for 73 yards and scored. Both are priced cheaper than they've been recently and they have a pretty favorable matchup as the Jags are likely to be playing from behind and passing often. They're expected to be the two most popular WRs in both cash-games and GPPs. It's likely I'll have one on every lineup I make.

Brown might not have the best point-per-dollar projection, but he does have the highest ceiling. We've seen him top 30 DK points in three of his last 10 games and he led the league in 30-yard receptions this season. He's more likely than any other WR to catch multiple TDs. DeVonta Smith ($7,200) has been even better recently, topping 100 yards in four of his last six games. Considering all the value at WR, neither Eagle will be as popular as he should. If you're rostering Hurts, one of them is almost a must. Part of the reason to fade Barkely in GPPs is to have the salary to afford Brown or Smith.

Hodgins is coming off the best game of his career after eight catches for 101 yards and a TD last week. It was the second time in three games he caught eight balls and he's caught at least four in six straight. James was chalk last week and his price tag didn't move after a disappointing four catches for 31 yards. Nevertheless, he has at least seven catches in three of his last five and the potential for that type of volume makes his salary seem cheap. Darius Slayton ($4,200) is a worthy option too. He caught four for 88 yards last week and has the most potential of the three to catch a long touchdown. To summarize WR, the Jaguars and Giants are underpriced and will be popular as a result.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce vs. JAX ($7,700)

Kelce has gone six games without a touchdown, surprising for a player who finished the season with 12. He's caught at least six passes in four consecutive games, though, and you'd expect to Mahomes to look for him a bit more often in the playoffs, especially near the goal line. As someone who faded Kelce most of the season, this is spot where I won't be. There are other good options at tight end, however, and I plan on rostering two on some lineups.

Evan Engram at KC ($4,300)

Engram is coming off yet another big game after seven catches for 93 yards and a TD last week. He looks like a totally different player this season, much quicker and faster than the player who played through multiple injuries during his time with the Giants. He's too cheap based on the volume he's seen recently and what he's done with it.

Dallas Goedert ($4,500) is a good option to stack with Hurts and one of the Eagles WRs in GPPs. I'll also consider Daniel Bellinger ($3,000) in my Jones lineups, possibly with another TE to get some easy leverage. He caught his fourth TD of the season last week and the cheap salary allows for a different type of construction.

Defense/Special Teams

Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG ($3,300)

I'm not sure it's worth prioritizing a defense on this slate. All will be similarly popular and we just saw last weekend how variable the position is. The Eagles are the best ranked of the four and the Giants have the lowest team total. The Chiefs ($3,100) are always a decent option at Arrowhead and Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions last week. Saving some salary with one of the other two makes sense as well.

