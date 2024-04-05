Dynasty Startup Draft LIVE! Superflex; ROOKIES Included! (Video)

This article is part of our Dynasty Strategy series.
President of RotoWire Peter Schoenke joins Alan Seslowsky for a LIVE dynasty startup draft. This is a Superflex, TE premium format that includes the rookies! After the draft, they discuss the business of fantasy sports, industry trends, and gambling legalization.
