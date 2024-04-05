Fantasy Football
Dynasty Startup Draft LIVE! Superflex; ROOKIES Included! (Video)

Written by 
Peter Schoenke 
Alan Seslowsky 
Published on April 5, 2024

This article is part of our Dynasty Strategy series.

President of RotoWire Peter Schoenke joins Alan Seslowsky for a LIVE dynasty startup draft. This is a Superflex, TE premium format that includes the rookies! After the draft, they discuss the business of fantasy sports, industry trends, and gambling legalization.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
