FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Picks Week 14 DFS

Welcome to NFL Week 14! Below you'll find players who are listed with great price tags on Fanduel.

Quarterback:

Kirk Cousins ($7,500) at Detroit Lions

This Vikings-Lions game is going to be fantasy football gold. Cousins will air it out against the Detroit Lions who give up the most fantasy football points to quarterbacks. Cousins has thrown a touchdown in all but one game this season and has multiple touchdowns in seven of 12 games. Look for Justin Jefferson and tight end, T.J. Hockenson to generate plenty of production in this dream matchup. The Vikings' offense should have little trouble moving the ball, and Cousins will lead the way.

Jared Goff ($7,100) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Another player to benefit from this matchup is the opposing quarterback, Goff. He's thrown for 580 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games. He has rookie Jameson Williams ready to play in his second game and should be more involved. Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to prove he's Mr. Reliable, and DJ Chark should have an impact after his five-catch 98-yard performance last week. Goff and the Lions' pass catchers will be ready to take advantage of the Minnesota Vikings' defense, which ranks 26th against the quarterback position and even worse against wideouts.

Running Back:

Tony Pollard ($7,500) vs. Houston Texans

Pollard could end Week 14 with the most fantasy points from the running back position. His role has expanded in Dallas, and he has the best matchup any running back can ask for this week. The Houston Texans rank dead last against running backs. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to win this game easily, and with that comes a friendly game script for the backfield. The Cowboys already run the ball a ton as it is, and this certainly isn't the game to switch gears. I wouldn't be concerned about Ezekiel Elliott's involvement. Both running backs can have great production and they should.

D'Onta Foreman ($6,900) at Seattle Seahawks

The Carolina Panthers' offense doesn't have much going for it. One bright spot, however, has been Foreman. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in four of his last six games. The Panthers are traveling to Seattle with Sam Darnold at quarterback. They will want to lean on their strong run game against a defense that ranks 29th vs. the running back position. The Seahawks are much better against quarterbacks, so we should expect to see Darnold handing the ball off to Foreman a ton in this game. Foreman, although limited in practice on Thursday, is expected to play on Sunday.

Wide Receiver:

Demarcus Robinson ($5,900) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Robinson was Tyler Huntley's main target once Lamar Jackson left last week's game with a PCL sprain. Robinson caught seven of eight targets from Huntley against the Denver Broncos. The backup quarterback will want to lean on Robinson again this week as the Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers who give up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Robinson has proven to have reliable hands, catching 17 of 21 targets in his last three games. He will see healthy volume in this game, which increases his chances of production against the Steelers' secondary.

DJ Chark ($5,700) vs. Minnesota Vikings

As I mentioned above, this matchup will produce a ton of fantasy production, Chark will play a role in the Lions' offensive success. He's coming off an excellent performance last week, with five catches on six targets for 98 yards. Chark has an even better matchup against the Vikings this week. Minnesota's defense ranks 30th against wide receivers. The Vikings just allowed 13 catches for 247 yards between two New York Jets wideouts (Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis) last week. Goff is going to take full advantage of this matchup and target St. Brown and Chark against the Vikings. Plug in all the Lions and Vikings offensive pieces where you can.

Tight End:

T.J. Hockenson ($6,500) at Detroit Lions

If you are looking to save on a Cousins stack, Hockensen is a no-brainer. He has been targeted six or more times in each of his last five games. He has four or more receptions in each of those games. Enough about his impressive numbers with the Vikings, Hockenson will have his revenge game against his former team. To make matters better, the Detroit Lions rank 29th against the tight end position. This game has a top-three tight end performance for Hockenson written all over it.

Defense:

Kansas City Chiefs ($4,500) at Denver Broncos

This is an easy decision. The Denver Broncos are among the worst offenses in the league this year. The Broncos have scored more than 16 points in just two games this season. Russell Wilson has thrown only eight touchdowns and the backfield is in shambles. The Kansas City Chiefs defense will have its way against an offense that has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to defenses.

