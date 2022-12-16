FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Sunday Picks Week 15 DFS

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

Whether you made the playoffs or not in your fantasy leagues, DFS is here for you! I'll give you some players with great value prices on FanDuel for Week 15. You can utilize your remaining budget to spend on some of the more expensive, safer options.

Quarterback:

Dak Prescott ($7,500) at Jacksonville Jaguars

I'm not sure why Prescott is listed as the seventh quarterback as far as pricing goes for the Sunday main slate. Although the Cowboys' offense does utilize their run game a ton, Prescott is still a top producer at the position. Prior to last week, he threw multiple touchdowns in five consecutive games. The Jaguars rank 25th against the quarterback position and rank better against running backs. The Cowboys' offense may want to rely more on Prescott and the air attack a lot more in Week 15. The addition of T.Y. Hilton only adds to the value of the Cowboys' quarterback this week.

Zach Wilson ($6,400) vs. Detroit Lions

Mike White took a beating last week against the Buffalo Bills defense. He was still able to complete 27 passes for 268 yards. Because of that beating, White will miss this week, which leaves Wilson returning as the starting quarterback. He has a dream matchup to get back to throwing touchdowns and winning back his role as starter this week. The Detroit Lions rank dead last against quarterbacks. They just allowed Kirk Cousins to throw for 425 yards and two touchdowns. I like the Jets' offense as a whole against the Lions this week.

Running Back:

Zonovan Knight ($7,200) vs. Detroit Lions

As I just mentioned, I like the Jets' offense this Sunday. Not only do the Lions give up the most points to quarterbacks, but they are also ranked 31st in general as a defense. They have been decent against the run, however, Knight is something special. He ran for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The rushing total was the fourth-best by a running back against the Bills this season. I expect this game to be balanced for the Jets' offense. They will have plenty of opportunities to score against the Lions. With Wilson slicing them up through the air, it will open up the run game for Knight who has performed well against better defenses.

Najee Harris ($6,600) at Carolina Panthers

It's no secret that Harris hasn't been the beast he was in 2021. There are many things working in his favor this week. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to miss Week 15 due to a concussion. That leaves the combination of Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the Steelers. The Carolina Panthers haven't been a bad defense, but they have given up the 13th most fantasy points to the position. Harris should handle more volume this week. He has scored four touchdowns in his last four games. This week may be his best opportunity to generate big numbers.

Wide Receiver:

Garrett Wilson ($7,800) vs. Detroit Lions

I warned you how much I'm loving the Jets' offense this week. If I'm anticipating a big day for Wilson, that can only mean a huge fantasy day for star wideout Garrett Wilson. Wilson has been one of the most consistent wide receivers this season. He's in the conversation for rookie of the year. He'll have an opportunity to convince voters even further against the 30th-ranked defense vs. wide receivers. Wilson has seven or more targets in five of his last six games. He has more than 90 receiving yards in four of those games. He is automatic in any matchup, so he's a must-start in all DFS lineups against the Lions' defense.

Chris Moore ($6,000) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

We've seen flashes from Moore this season when Brandin Cooks missed time. His best game of the season came against one of the best defenses in the league last week. Moore caught 10 of his 11 targets for 124 yards against the Cowboys. Nico Collins is expected to miss this week and Cooks is still dealing with a calf injury. Even if Cooks can play, the Texans will be throwing the ball plenty.. They will need to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs who rank 29th against the wide receiver position. A lot of that has to do with the fact that teams are always playing catch-up. Expect Moore to be heavily targeted for the second straight week.

Tight End:

Greg Dulcich ($5,600) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Since the Broncos' coaching staff announced they wanted to play Dulcich in a wide receiver-type role two weeks ago, he has totaled nine catches on 16 targets for 127 receiving yards. Dulcich gets this week's best matchup for a tight end, as the Arizona Cardinals rank last against the position. They just allowed New England Patriot Hunter Henry to earn a season-high 70 receiving yards last week. Dulcich is among the top pass catchers in this offense, and he should have no problem continuing that narrative against the Cardinals.

Defense:

Denver Broncos ($3,700) vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Denver Broncos are priced ridiculously low considering the Arizona Cardinals have given up the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses with Kyler Murray at quarterback. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they will be without their franchise quarterback for the remainder of 2023. The Broncos will have a golden opportunity to pick apart Colt McCoy who is dealing with a neck injury. If he isn't able to play or gets knocked out of the game, the Cardinals will have to utilize the likes of David Blough and/or Trace McSorley. This is a great scenario for the Broncos' defense who will want to please their home crowd in Week 15.

