FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Picks Week 8 DFS

We are halfway through the fantasy football season already! The beautiful thing about DFS is that every week is a fresh start. You get a clean slate each week. This week let's start over and begin with a win. I'll give you some value plays to mix with your more expensive picks.

Quarterback:

Daniel Jones ($7,500) at Seattle Seahawks

Daniel Jones has multiple touchdowns in each of his last two games. He passed for just one touchdown last week, but his run game was strong, as he rushed for 107 yards and a score on the ground. The Seattle Seahawks, who allowed Kyler Murray to rush for 100 yards two weeks ago, rank 23rd against quarterbacks. Expect a mix of dumping off to Saquon Barkley and for Jones to utilize his wheels in a big way for the second straight game.

Jared Goff ($7,300) vs. Miami Dolphins

Yes, Jared Goff was a fantasy football nightmare in his last two games, but he had two of the most difficult matchups against the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. Goff will have a more manageable task against the Miami Dolphins who rank 28th against the quarterback position. The Lions quarterback is expected to have his full assortment of top pass-catchers this week and should get back to being a highly productive fantasy asset, at least for Week 8.

Running Back:

Tony Pollard ($6,300) vs. Chicago Bears

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to miss the Cowboys' Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Even with Elliott in the game, Tony Pollard has back-to-back games with double-digit carries and has over 80 rushing yards in two of his last three games. This has the makings of a huge game for Pollard as this will only be Dak Prescott's second game back from a thumb injury. The Cowboys will likely lean on the run game from Pollard against the 27th-ranked defense against running backs.

Michael Carter ($6,600) vs. New England Patriots

Unfortunately for the New York Jets, their star running back, Breece Hall is lost for the season due to a torn ACL suffered in last week's game. The organization proactively traded for former Jacksonville Jaguars running back, James Robinson. I don't expect Robinson to come in right away and handle a heavy workload. Enter Michael Carter. He is Hall's backup and should handle the majority of the work this week. Although the matchup presents a red flag for running backs, Michael Carter offers fantasy managers pass-catching ability which will certainly be utilized in a tough divisional game against the Patriots.

Wide Receiver:

Chris Olave ($6,900) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Chris Olave is playing like an elite wide receiver but is priced considerably low on FanDuel. He has over 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in his last four games. Andy Dalton will get the start and that's great news for Olave as he and Dalton have a great connection. The Saints' top receiver has shown it doesn't matter who is at quarterback Even if Jameis Winston enters the game at some point, Olave will still see plenty of targets against the 23rd-ranked defense against wide receivers this season.

Brandin Cooks ($6,100) at Houston Texans

Brandin Cooks is as reliable as they come. He has four receptions in five of six games this season. He gives you a safe floor with a high upside, especially when he scores. This week, he will face the Tennessee Titans who have given up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Texans quarterback, Davis Mills is coming off a 302 passing-yard performance and has thrown multiple touchdowns in two of his last three games. Cooks leads the team in targets and receptions.

Tight End:

Mike Gesicki ($5,400) at Detroit Lions

Mike Gesicki has nine receptions on 14 targets in his last two games. He is just one game removed from a two-touchdown performance. This is an excellent matchup for Gesicki to be heavily utilized in the red zone. The Detroit Lions are 28th against tight ends and have given up four touchdowns to the position this season, including three in their last three games. At a $5,400 price tag, Mike Gesicki is a great option in your tight end spot for Week 8.

Defense:

Washington Commanders ($3,400) at Indianapolis Colts

You always want to save your budget on defense and this week, the no-brainer pick for defense is the Washington Commanders. The Indianapolis Colts have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL and have allowed the second-most sacks this season. The Colts have benched Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger who hasn't played a snap of regular-season football. Look for the Commanders to rattle the young quarterback and get to him often.

