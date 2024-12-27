FanDuel NFL: Week 17 Saturday DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The NFL continues its busy Week 17 with three games Saturday. Let's dive into the matchups and highlight some of the top players to consider at each position on FanDuel.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Team Total Home Team Home Team Total 43.5 Chargers 23.5 Patriots 19.5 49.5 Broncos 23.5 Bengals 26.5 47.5 Cardinals 20.5 Rams 27.5

Two of the three games have a total of at least 47 points. The Rams and Bengals are projected to have the highest point totals on the slate.

Value Options

Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI at LAR ($6,700)

Week 16 brought yet another disappointing stat line for Harrison. He managed just four receptions for 39 yards against the Panthers. The good news was that he was targeted eight times, marking the third time in the last four games that he has received at least eight targets. The Rams have given up the eighth-most yards per target to wide receivers in the league, so Harrison makes for an intriguing option in DFS. When he played them in Week 2, he caught four of eight targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Marvin Mims Jr., DEN at CIN ($5,300)

Scoring hasn't been the problem for the Bengals. The reason they have disappointed this season is their defense allows 26.2 points per game. They also allow the seventh-most passing yards per game. This is an interesting spot to take a chance on Mims, who has at least 44 receiving yards in four of his last five games. He showed his upside in Week 13 when he caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Browns.

Other Value Options

QB Matthew Stafford, LAR vs. ARI ($7,200)

RB J.K. Dobbins, LAC at NE ($4,000)

WR Devaughn Vele, DEN at CIN ($5,200)

TE Hunter Henry, NE vs. LAC ($5,500)

Stacks to Consider

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

Despite the Broncos allowing just 18.7 points per game this season, it's difficult not to feel good about stacking the Bengals for a limited slate. Joe Burrow ($8,000) has been as good as it gets, throwing for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns in seven consecutive games. The beneficiary of his gaudy numbers has been Ja'Marr Chase ($9,600), who has 60 receptions for 836 yards and nine touchdowns during that seven-game span.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have been eliminated from the playoffs, while the Rams are trying to hold onto the top spot in the NFC West. Matthew Stafford ($7,200) hasn't exactly been locked in down the stretch, throwing for fewer than 200 yards in three of the last four games. However, the Cardinals recently allowed 30 points each to the Seahawks and Panthers. As the Rams try to get into the playoffs, Stafford and Puka Nacua ($8,700) could be a productive stack. Nakua has been Stafford's favorite target, hauling in at least seven receptions in seven of nine games since returning from injury.

Other Stacks to Consider

Broncos – Bo Nix ($7,600) + Courtland Sutton ($7,000)

High-Price Heroes

Trey McBride, ARI at LAR ($7,500)

McBride produced a rare dud last week, catching three of four targets for 20 yards against the Panthers. That broke a streak of five consecutive games in which he had at least 70 receiving yards. He has accounted for 26.7 percent of the Cardinals' targets this season, a trend that likely won't change anytime soon. This is a great bounce-back spot for him against the Rams, who have allowed the 10th-most receptions to tight ends in the league.

Kyren Williams, LAR vs ARI ($8,500)

Williams has received at least 23 carries in each of the last three games for the Rams. He totaled 317 rushing yards and three touchdowns during that span. He has been a touchdown machine, recording 13 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns this season. Expect him to have a high floor, given that the Cardinals are tied for the eighth-most FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.

The Smash Spot

Courtland Sutton, DEN at CIN ($7,000)

Sutton has 71 receptions and 928 receiving yards, both of which are the second-highest marks of his career for a season. He needs just two more receptions for a career high, which he should accomplish this week. The Broncos have looked his way often down the stretch, giving him at least eight targets in seven of their last eight games. They should need to throw a lot to keep up with the Bengals' offense, setting up Sutton to potentially thrive. He also has a reasonable salary, making him even more appealing for DFS.

