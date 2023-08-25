Fresh Off The RotoWire: Best Ways to Decide Your Fantasy Draft Order

This article is part of our Fresh Off The RotoWire series.

Admit it, you've been counting down the days until draft day like it's your own personal holiday. The thrill of selecting your dream team, outsmarting your buddies and bragging about your genius picks is simply unparalleled. But before we dive into the picks, let's talk about the order -- the draft order, that is.

Sure, drawing straws might be the traditional route, but let's explore some downright hilarious and unexpected ways to kick off your draft.

As a very important man once said, "If you're not first, you're last!"

1. Drinking Games: Because Why Not?

From beer pong to flip cup, you and your pals can "prove your mettle" while also securing your place in the pecking order. It's like a tailgate party collided head-on with a strategy session, creating the ultimate fantasy football kickoff event. These games aren't just about sipping your favorite brews; they're about fate fully deciding which lucky player gets the coveted first pick. Get your game face on, because it's time to drink... I mean, draft! But remember, it's all in the name of good-natured competition (and maybe a little buzz). Stay safe out there, my friends. Cheers.

2. Off to the Races

Who needs a mundane coin toss when you can have an epic race to determine your draft order? Gather your gridiron gang and head to the nearest go-kart track, beach or backyard. The winner gets to pick their draft position first. It's like the Olympics mixed with the NFL Combine , only with less running and more trash talk. Plus, imagine the hilarious videos you'll have to relive year after year!

3. Literally Anything Golf Related

Personally, I can't think of anything better than combining fantasy football with golf. Gather your league members for an epic day on the greens, where camaraderie meets rivalry. The draft order could be determined through a round of traditional golf, where each participant's performance decides the order. If that's too much, how about a friendly game of mini golf? And of course there's the ever-popular Topgolf -- a fusion of golf and entertainment -- where accuracy and strategy in hitting targets could grant you an advantageous spot in the draft.

4. Double the (Fantasy) Fun

The more fantasy, the better. Why not multiply the fantasy element by entering a DFS contest with the league? Focus on a sport that's in season and coincides with your fantasy league's draft date, such as golf (!) or baseball. The participant with the highest DFS score gets to choose their draft position first. Whoever earns the second highest DFS score chooses second, and so on. Pro tip: grab an extra edge over your opponents by using RotoWire's Lineup Optimizers . You can thank us later.

5. Cameo Creativity

Ever thought about letting a celebrity decide your draft order? With platforms like Cameo, you can summon the likes of Lisa Ann (yes, you read that right) or other celebrities to reveal the order with flair. Picture it: Lisa Ann saying, "The first pick goes to Dave, who might just need some fantasy luck after all!" It's unconventional, it's outrageous, and it's memorable. There are plenty of options to choose from, including athletes, celebrities, comedians, and more. We'll be targeting the likes of Ray Lewis, Randall Cunningham, Shooter McGavin and Alexander Mattison. Check it out here .

6. RotoWire Fantasy Draft Date Scheduler: A Hint of Practicality

Okay, let's take it down a notch and get a bit more practical. If your league spans across time zones and continents, coordinating a draft time can be trickier than selecting the perfect waiver wire pickup. *The RotoWire Fantasy Draft Date Picker has entered the chat.* It's a handy tool that helps you find a time that works for everyone, so no one misses out on the action. Plus, it's free! #WinWin

7. The Classic with a Twist: Trivia Showdown

For those who appreciate a balance between creativity and functionality, a trivia showdown is your golden ticket. Prepare a barrage of sports, pop culture and obscure fantasy questions. Gather your fellow managers and let the brainpower battle begin!

In the end, any pick can be a good pick until it's not, so do your research and have some fun. Whether you're drinking, golfing, racing, rubbing virtual shoulders with celebrities or showcasing your sports acumen, remember: the draft order is only the beginning of your quest for fantasy glory.

May the odds be ever in your favor, and may your picks be as brilliant as your draft order strategies.