Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets

Packers vs. Dolphins Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

The NFL finishes off their Thanksgiving slate with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Dolphins. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 39-33 (+1.98 units)

Packers vs. Dolphins Betting Odds

Packers: Spread -3.5 (-105), -175 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Dolphins: Spread +3.5 (-115), +152 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Game Total: 47 points

The Dolphins enter this matchup mostly healthy in terms of their offensive skill players. The same can't be said for the Packers after Romeo Doubs suffered a concussion Sunday against the 49ers. Given the short turnaround, it is unlikely he gets cleared in time to play.

Packers vs. Dolphins Betting Picks

Jordan Love over 0.5 interceptions (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Love was intercepted 11 times over 17 games last season. He has only played in nine games this season, but he has already thrown 11 picks. He finally didn't throw a pick last week, which ended his streak of eight straight games with at least one interception.

The Dolphins have done a good job of defending the pass, allowing the eighth-fewest yards per game in the league. They have also generated seven interceptions. Both games in which Love has thrown multiple interceptions this season have come at home. Don't be afraid to pay the juice with this wager.

Josh Jacobs over 71.5 rushing yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jacobs thrived in the Packers win over the 49ers last week, turning 26 carries into 106 yards and three touchdowns. That was his fifth straight game with at least 76 rushing yards. Helping his cause was that he received at least 18 carries in three of those games.

After averaging just 3.5 yards per carry last season, Jacobs has bounced back to average 4.7 yards per carry this year. At home, he has averaged 4.9 yards per carry. Plenty of rushing attempts should come Jacobs' way, leaving him with a favorable opportunity to reach this over.

De'Von Achane under 13.5 rush attempts (-122 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Dolphins had a 24-point lead at the half against the Patriots last week, seemed conducive for them to run the ball a lot in the second half. Still, Achane finished the game with just 10 carries. That marked the fourth time over the last five games that Achane has received 12 or fewer carries.

Achane has surpassed 12 carries in a game just three times all season. This is a tough spot for the Dolphins to win on the road against a Packers team that is 4-2 at home. If they fall into an early hole and are forced to play catchup in the second half, Achane could struggle to receive carries.

Packers vs. Dolphins Prediction

The weather forecast indicates that it should be below freezing for this game. That's not good news for a Dolphins team accustomed to playing in warm weather. Tua Tagovailoa is 0-7 in games played at 40 degrees or less. Don't expect him to get his first win in such conditions against a Packers team that is already 8-3.