Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Preview, Expert Picks and Predictions

NFL Playoffs Picks: Jaguars vs. Chargers Best Bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend

Jaguars vs. Chargers Betting Odds for Wild Card Weekend

The Jaguars are 2.5-point underdogs and +120 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 47.5. The Jaguars' team total is 23.5 points while the Chargers' team total is 24.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars are the No. 4 seed after winning the AFC South with a 9-8 record while averaging 23.7 points while allowing 20.5 per game. The 10-7 Chargers enter the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and are scoring 23 points per game and giving up 22.5 per contest.

Jaguars vs. Chargers Betting Picks This Week

The Jaguars are on a five-game winning streak, punching their ticket into the playoffs with a Week 18 home win over the Titans. Aside from losing left tackle Cam Robinson for the season with a knee injury, Jacksonville comes into this game with most of their players healthy.

Before playing uninspired football in a meaningless Week 18 game, the Chargers had won their previous four games. Although they played a majority of the season without wide receiver Keenan Allen and star defender Joey Bosa, Los Angeles got mostly healthy down the stretch. However, wide receiver Mike Williams injured his back last week and is a true game-time decision. If he sits out, the Chargers lose their best downfield weapon in the passing game.

Jaguars vs. Chargers Best Bet: Chargers -2.5

Jaguars vs. Chargers Prediction

The best way to attack the Chargers is with the rushing attack. Los Angeles has been one of the worst teams in the league against the run. Having Bosa back on the field will help the defense, but this is still a favorable matchup. Travis Etienne has played well down the stretch. He'll need to play well to keep the Jaguars in favorable down-and-distance situations. If Jacksonville is forced to pass, they lack explosiveness at receiver. They'll also be facing an excellent pass defense that also can generate heavy pressure on Trevor Lawrence. This is not a good matchup for Lawrence.

When Los Angeles is on offense, they may choose a pass-heavy attack. The Chargers have one of the weakest run-blocking offensive lines in the league. Also, the Jaguars have been excellent against the run, and they are especially difficult to run outside on. However, the weakness of the Jaguars' defense is defending the pass. They can generate pressure on Justin Herbert, but he has been very good at rolling out to avoid pressure while being very good at finding receivers who work their way open. Even if Williams doesn't play, Keenan Allen will be tough for the defense to deal with and the tight ends will need to step up as receivers.

Ultimately, the Chargers' defense is playing at a very high level and Herbert has a favorable matchup.

Prediction: The Chargers should win this game 24-16.