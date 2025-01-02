NFL Betting
Jeff on VSiN: Week 18 NFL Bets

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Published on January 2, 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins Joe Ceraulo on VSiN's Cashing Out to discuss Jeff's best bets for NFL Week 18. They start with the Tampa Bay New Orleans game. Big spread (-13) for the Bucs, but Jeff is still a fan. Mike Evans has an interesting prop situation. Jeff and Joe then dive into the other games. 

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT. <https://www.vsin.com/>  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

