Jim on VSiN: NFL Week 15 Betting Preview

RotoWire's Jim Coventry joins The VSiN Morning Line to preview bets for each Week 15 matchup. They start by diving into the A.J. Brown situation in Philly. Jim has an interesting take on how the Eagles settle the problem with their start wide receiver. They then discuss all the matchups.

