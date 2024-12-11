NFL Betting
Jim on VSiN: NFL Week 15 Betting Preview

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Published on December 11, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jim Coventry joins The VSiN Morning Line to preview bets for each Week 15 matchup.  They start by diving into the A.J. Brown situation in Philly.  Jim has an interesting take on how the Eagles settle the problem with their start wide receiver. They then discuss all the matchups.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
