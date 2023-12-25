This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 16

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

I requested the opportunity to cover this game as I find the matchup of these AFC West rivals fascinating. The Raiders alone have quite the story coming in after following up their epic 3-0 home loss to Minnesota with a 63-21 beatdown of the Chargers. KC is regularly overvalued as the public sees the same Andy Reid/Pat Mahomes/Travic Kelce team of the last five years and they clearly are not at that level. Which Las Vegas team shows up this week? Can the Chiefs cover a double digit spread? Let's dive in!

The BetMGM bonus code features a great welcome offer for new customers. And as of Sept. 28, sports betting is live in Kentucky. Football fans in the Bluegrass State can get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Kentucky sports betting promo.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds for Week 16

Chiefs -10 / Raiders +10.5

Chiefs ML -500 / Raiders ML +385

Total OVER 40.5 / UNDER 41

This game opened at 9.5 and has inched forward to 10 in most places with some getting up to 10.5. KC is getting 59% of the bets and 66% of the money and it is absolutely no surprise the public is backing them. The total opened at 43.5 and has steadily fallen to the 40.5 range with big backing from the public, perhaps due to the forecast. It is supposed to go from 60 and an inch of rain on Sunday to 42 and an inch of snow on Monday.

Raiders at Chiefs Betting Picks This Week

Lost in the crazy swings of the Las Vegas results is how well the defense has played recently. Granted, Mahomes is a bit different than Joshua Dobbs and Easton Stick, but credit is due to the Raiders D. The KC defense has been outstanding all year as well and really should be credited for keeping the Chiefs in the position they are in. The conditions, along with two defenses playing very well, makes me want to side with the public and the under here. While I do think that's a solid play, I'm going to go with my original gut choice of grabbing all the points we can with the Raiders. While I believe KC wins this game, I had this spread closer to a touchdown, so I believe there is significant value with Vegas here.

Raiders at Chiefs Best Bet: Raiders +10.5 (@ PointsBet)

Raiders at Chiefs Prediction

The weather is the wild card here. It doesn't look like it will get cold enough for the rain to freeze overnight, but the transition from rain to snow can be a sloppy one. Typically, slick conditions favor offenses, but if Kansas City wide receivers have issues catching passes in perfect conditions, I can't wait to see how many drops they have in this one. As our Christmas Day appetizer, I see this as an ugly game with little flow that could take forever to complete. When all is said and done, the Chiefs make it out of the muck with a 20-14 win.