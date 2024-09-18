Locker Week 3 Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Here are some of my favorite Picks on Locker for Week 3:

Ja'Lynn Polk less than 21.5 receiving yards.

Through two NFL games, Polk has a total of three catches for 18 yards. Although the matchups against the Seahawks and Bengals weren't easy, they certainly weren't horrible. In Week 3, the rookie wideout will be lined up against one of the Jets' excellent outside corners. In a game that should be low scoring, it's tough to see Polk having his first good NFL game.

Michael Pittman less than 50.5 receiving yards.

Anthony Richardson has completed 26 passes in two games. Aside from deep shots to the quarterback's downfield threats, very little has worked for Richardson on shorter passes. As the Colts' primary possession receiver, Pittman hasn't posted more than 31 yards in a game despite averaging 7.5 targets. Pittman will have a tough matchup against Chicago cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson in Week 3. Also, the weakness of the Bears defense is against the run. Look for Indy to emphasize their rushing attack this weekend.

Aaron Jones more than 53.5 rushing yards.

After rushing for 94 yards in the season opener, Jones had just nine carries for 32 yards against the 49ers in Week 2. It makes sense to chalk up Jones' Week 2 performance to a tough matchup. This week, Jones will face the Texans. Houston has a solid pass defense and pass rush, but the Texans rushing defense is average. Playing at home, Minnesota should keep this close enough to get Jones close to 15 carries. That volume should help him push past 60 yards on the ground.

