Monday Night Football Dolphins vs. Titans Odds and Best Bets

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Monday Night Football

We have two more NFL games to enjoy Monday, one of which features the Dolphins hosting the Titans. Let's dive into this matchup and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 15-9 (+4.19 units)

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dolphins: Spread -2.5 (-105, ESPN BET), -140 Moneyline

Titans: Spread +2.5 (-105, Caesars), +125 Moneyline

Game Total: 37.5 points

The Dolphins make another change at quarterback, naming Tyler Huntley as the starter for this game. Skylar Thompson is battling a rib injury after struggling in his start last week, throwing for just 107 yards and no touchdowns against the Seahawks.

Dolphins vs. Titans Betting Picks

De'Von Achane over 23.5 receiving yards (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Achane began the season with back-to-back games with at least 100 total yards. He was especially productive in the passing game, catching all 14 of his targets in those two games. That enabled him to finish with 76 receiving yards in Week 1 and 69 receiving yards in Week 2.

Even with the mess at quarterback for the Dolphins last week, Achane caught three of five targets for 28 yards. With his speed and elusiveness, he averages 10.6 yards after the catch this season. The Dolphins could draw up plenty of screen passes and short passing plays to try and help Huntley, which would boost Achane's chances of going over this total.

Tony Pollard over 12.5 rush attempts (-120 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Pollard produced a muted stat line in Week 3, turning six carries into just 14 yards. The Titans were losing 20-7 at the half, so they abandoned the run game early while playing catchup. It's not as if Pollard ceded carries to Tyjae Spears, who finished the game with just two rushes for seven yards.

Prior to last week's dud, Pollard had at least 16 carries and 62 rushing yards in both of the first two games of the season. Meanwhile Spears totaled just 10 rushing attempts over those two games. Pollard looks to be the Titans' preferred option for carries, so in what looks like a closer game, expect him to have a favorable opportunity to finish with at least 13 rushing attempts.

Both teams to score 15+ points (+115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

We have a low total for this game with two big question marks at quarterback. Huntley only made one start for the Ravens last season, throwing for 146 yards and one touchdown in Week 18 against the Steelers. He did chip in 40 rushing yards as he remains dangerous on the ground. Will Levis has struggled for the Titans, throwing four touchdown passes and five interceptions through three games.

As bad as these two quarterback situations look, this wager could merit the risk at plus odds. The Dolphins have allowed at least 17 points in all three games this season. The Titans have given up at least 24 points in all three games. They also scored at least 14 points in all three games. Neither defense is anything to write home about, so it would not surprise if both offenses had enough success to score at least 15 points each.

Dolphins vs. Titans Prediction

Although he just joined the team when Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) went down, Huntley might be an upgrade at quarterback over Thompson. His rushing ability causes headaches for opposing defenses. In the end, this game could come down to which quarterback makes the fewest mistakes. With the way Levis is playing right now, it's difficult to trust the Titans on the road. Look for the Dolphins to emerge with a narrow victory.