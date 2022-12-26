Monday Night Football Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds and Top Player Props for Monday Night Football Week 16

Last article: 4-7, -3.62 units

Season: 86-142, -69.70 units

Ohio is set to launch sports betting this coming week and those located in Ohio can get in on the fun by signing up at BetMGM using the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code.

Colts vs. Chargers Betting Odds for Week 16

Pointspread: Colts -4, -110 (DraftKings)

Total: 45.0, -110 (DraftKings)

Moneyline: Colts -195, Chargers +165 (DraftKings)

Deon Jackson over 10.5 receiving yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Jackson has looked sharp in limited opportunities, recording a huge game earlier this year vs. Jacksonville in a similar situation (with Jonathan Taylor out), catching all 10 of his targets for 79 yards, while also rushing for 42 yards and a touchdown. Things are a little different now with Zack Moss available to help shoulder the load, but this is obviously a very small number based on his earlier performance when Taylor was out.

Deon Jackson over 44.5 rushing + receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Not as strong a play as the receiving yards total, but this allows for all of Jackson's touches, of which there should be many tonight. I would guess he might see half the Colt's rushing work, while also likely catching several passes. It also doesn't hurt that the Chargers rank 27th in rushing yards allowed per game.

PS - I don't currently see a receptions total available, but based on Jackson's receiving yards total, it may come as low as over/under 1.5 receptions, which IMO would be a very solid play on the over. Something to watch for as the day moves along.

Deon Jackson anytime touchdown, +270 (FanDuel)

As mentioned, Jackson scored a touchdown in his earlier game with Taylor out, and he figures to represent a sizable amount of the Colts' backfield touches tonight (whether on the ground or through the air). Good value here, as most of the attention seems to be centered around Zack Moss (who is listed at +135, just half the price that Jackson is offering).

FanDuel has a great signup offer for new customers who use the FanDuel Promo Code, which gets customers access to a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $2,500.