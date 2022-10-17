Monday Night Football Picks: Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos Odds, Props and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Odds, Predictions, Player Props and Best Bets for Monday Night Football

Last article: 5-8, -4.04 units

Season: 36-52, -21.21 units

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds for Week 6

Spread: Chargers -4.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Chargers (-195, DraftKings Sportsbook); Broncos (+180, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 45.5 (PointsBet)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Player Props and Bets

Melvin Gordon under 50.5 rushing yards, -110 (FanDuel)

Gordon has reportedly fallen out of favor with the Broncos due to his fumbling issues, but still saw steady time last week following the injury to Javonte Williams, and with newly-signed RB Latavius Murray not having enough time to prepare for that game. Now with the Broncos coming off a ten-day layoff, I expect to see a lot of Latavius Murray, with Mike Boone figuring to get mixed in also. With that in mind, I don't think Melvin Gordon will see enough rushing attempts to cover this total.

Latavius Murray anytime touchdown, +300 (FanDuel)

As mentioned, the Broncos don't seem eager to give the ball to Melvin Gordon at the goal line anymore, so it makes sense that Murray will be a strong option once they get inside the red zone. Good price on a player who may possibly be Denver's leading rusher tonight, while facing the Chargers' 23rd-ranked rushing defense.

Courtland Sutton over 68.5 receiving yards, -110 (FanDuel)

Sutton has clearly been Russell Wilson's top receiver since the beginning of the year, now logging double-digit targets in three of his last four games, with 74+ yards in all three of those games. As usual, he'll be the main option in Denver's passing game tonight, and is probably a favorite to surpass this total in most Bronco games where he starts.

Broncos at Chargers Best Bets Recap

