New England Patriots 2023 Opponents: Which Games Will The Pats Be Favored In?

The 2023 NFL offseason has yet to officially begin. However, when it comes to eliminated teams from the NFL Playoffs, it's never too early to take a look ahead to the upcoming NFL season and gauge how your favorite team will fare.

This is especially important from an NFL betting point of view. If you are an NFL futures bettor, a great way to handicap markets like team win total odds is by looking at a team's upcoming schedule of opponents.

Although the actual schedule will not be released until May 12, teams already know who they will play. They just don't know when.

One of the most polarizing teams of the offseason will be the New England Patriots. In this article, we will take a look at Patriots 2023 opponents and let you know what games they could be favored in on Massachusetts sportsbooks for the upcoming campaign.

New England Patriots 2023 Opponents

Since the New England Patriots play in the AFC East, they will play their division foes two times each. One home game and one away game by three teams equates to six total games. The Pats will also play the NFC West as well as the NFC East. That takes up another eight games. The remaining three games will be played against conference opponents who finished in the same divisional ranking as the Patriots from the previous season. Two from the AFC and one from the NFC.

Home Games

Dolphins

Bills

Jets

Colts

Chargers

Chiefs

Eagles

Saints

Commanders

Away Games

Dolphins

Bills

Jets

Raiders

Broncos

Steelers

Giants

Cowboys

Which Games Will The Patriots Be Favored In?

The Patriots have many question marks entering the offseason. Notably, on the offensive side of the football. But all things considered and as bad as it was in 2022, they still managed to finish with an 8-9 record while just missing the playoffs.

When you have Bill Belichick as your coach, you can win most games. You can expect the Patriots' team win total future to open at around eight games. If you bet on that number when it opens, and the Patriots make the necessary upgrades on the offensive side of the ball, it could be an easy bet to win.

Three of New England's 2022 losses were by fewer than six points. They could be a fringe 10-win team in 2023.

Expect the Patriots to be favored in home games against the Jets and Dolphins. They should also be favorites against the Colts, Saints, and Commanders at home.

Away games could be less forgiving. The Patriots could be the favorites against the Raiders and Broncos but that could be it for the eight games they will play away from Gillette.

