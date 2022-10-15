New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks And Prediction For Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 6 Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Giants pulled off an upset of the Packers in Week 5 to improve their season record to 4-1. Injuries are mounting, though, and Week 6 brings another tough foe in the Ravens. Let's dive into the betting market for this game and highlight some appealing wagers to consider.

Last article record: 0-2-1 (-2.00 units)

Season record: 5-9-1 (-4.98 units)

If you're looking for picks on every game, check out our NFL Week 6 picks.

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds and Total

Giants: Spread +5.5 (-110), +205 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: Spread -5.5 (-110), -245 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Total: 45 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens Best Bets And Player Props

Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+100 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It's no secret that the Ravens are lacking weapons at wide receiver. However, Andrews is one of the most dangerous tight ends in the league. That means he usually gets plenty of work. He's had at least 10 targets in a game three times, and has totaled 32 receptions for 349 yards.

Andrews also has four touchdowns this year, which comes on the heels of him recording nine touchdowns last season. He's been targeted inside the red zone nine times so far, and he could present plenty of problems for a Giants defense that is currently banged up in their secondary. Add in the plus odds and this wager is worth the risk.

Saquon Barkley Longest Rush Over 15.5 Yards (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants' offense is only going to go as far as Barkley can take them. Daniel Jones has a limited skillset at quarterback, and their wide receiver group has been decimated by injuries. With all of that on the table, Barkley has been relied upon heavily, leaving him with 97 carries through five games.

Barkley looks to be over the injuries that derailed him the last two seasons. He's been explosive, rushing for 533 yards and three touchdowns. With his speed and cutback ability, he can break off a big play whenever he touches the ball. He has at least one carry of at least 20 yards in four of five games this season, so give me the over here.

Daniel Jones Over 18.5 Pass Completions (-110 BetMGM) for 1 unit

Jones has been more of a weapon with his legs than he has been with his arm. Through five games, he only has 848 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. On the bright side, he has just two interceptions, and his ability to limit turnovers has been a big reason why the Giants are off to such a good start.

As underwhelming as Jones' yardage totals have been, he has completed at least 20 passes in three of five games. With the Giants trailing against the Packers last week, he completed 21 of 27 pass attempts. If the Giants get into an early hole against Lamar Jackson, Jones might night to throw a lot late in the second half. Another game with at least 20 pass completions could be in the cards, especially if he throws a lot of short passes to Barkley.

