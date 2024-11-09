New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 10

The Giants head to Germany for Week 10 to take on the Panthers. This might not set up as a great matchup between two teams with bad records, but we still have money to win on the betting side of things. Let's highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 33-27 (+2.16 units)

Giants vs. Panthers Betting Odds for Week 10

Giants: Spread -6.5 (-110), -258 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Panthers: Spread +6.5 (-110), +230 Moneyline (Fanatics)

Game Total: 40.5 points (Caesars)

The Giants enter shorthanded at wide receiver with Darius Slayton (concussion) out. The Panthers could see Jonathan Brooks (knee) make his NFL debut.

Giants vs. Panthers Betting Picks

Tyrone Tracy Jr. over 16.5 rush attempts (+106 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Devin Singletary has lost his featured running back job with the Giants. Tracy received at least 17 carries in both games that Singletary missed earlier in the season, which included a Week 5 performance against the Seahawks where he turned 18 carries into 129 yards. Even with Singletary healthy, Tracy has gotten at least 16 carries in both of the last two games. He turned that into 211 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

The Panthers have had trouble putting points on the board and their defense has been awful. Teams tend to run a lot on them because they usually have built up a significant lead by the second half. That has the Panthers allowing an average of 35.0 carries per game. The Giants want to run the ball with Daniel Jones struggling, so this wager looks too good to pass up at plus odds.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (+100 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With teams running so much on the Panthers, Carolina has allowed 15 rushing touchdowns this season. That is two more than any other team. Tracy has produced two touchdowns over the last four games and had two carries inside the 10-yard line last week. The Giants should have opportunities to score in this game, and when they get in close, look for them to give the ball to Tracy.

Bryce Young under 28.5 pass attempts (-108 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Panthers pulled off an upset against the Saints last week, but not because Young played great. He finished with 171 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He attempted just 26 passes as the Panthers ran the ball 23 times.

The Panthers should run the ball well against the Giants in this matchup. The Giants have allowed the second-most yards per carry to running backs this season. With teams running so successfully, opposing quarterbacks have attempted 28 or fewer passes against them in six of their nine games. Look for the Panthers to try and limit the potential for Young to make mistakes by focusing on running the ball.

Giants vs. Panthers Prediction

A loss to the Panthers last week got Dennis Allen fired by the Saints. The Giants have already said that they won't make a coaching change during the season, but Brian Daboll will really get on the hot seat if the Giants also lose to the Panthers. The Giants have a much better defense, so look for that unit and Tracy to help lead them to a victory.