New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds, Picks and Prediction for Week 4

Week 4 Best Bets and Player Props for New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

One of the surprise matchups between 2-1 teams heading into Week 4 will be when the Giants host the Bears. Neither team has done much offensively, and both are lacking weapons at wide receiver. That could lead to another low-scoring affair. Let's dive into the betting market for this game and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.17 units)

Season record: 3-6 (-3.76 units)

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds and Total

Giants: Spread -3 (-105), -155 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bears: Spread +3 (-115), +135 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Total: 39.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Best Bets and Player Props

Daniel Jones Under 197.5 Passing Yards (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It's no secret that the Giants want to run their offense through Saquon Barkley. He looks like his old self, too, which makes giving him added carries much easier. With them relying so much on their star running back, Jones has not surpassed 196 passing yards in any of their first three games.

Accumulating passing yards won't be any easier for Jones in Week 1. He's lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who went down in Week 3 with a torn ACL. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) aren't trending in the right direction, either. If they can't play, Kenny Golladay, Richie James and David Sills would be left to lead them at wide receiver. That's certainly not an inspiring trio, especially with how bad Golladay looks at this stage of his career.

Saquon Barkley Over 79.5 Rushing Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With the Giants focusing so much on getting Barkley the ball, he has 53 carries and 15 targets through three games. He rarely comes off the field, playing at least 82.8 percent of the offensive snaps in all three of their games. Last week, he played 91.0 percent of the snaps.

Barkley has made the most of his opportunities, finishing with at least 81 rushing yards in two of his three games. The one time that he didn't reach that threshold, he narrowly missed with 72 rushing yards. With his burst of speed back, all it takes is for one play to possibly get him halfway to this total. Add in the expectation for him to approach 20 carries and the over is very appealing.

Longest Field Goal Made Over 47.5 Yards (-105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

We played this one last week at over 46.5 yards when the Giants faced the Cowboys, and it hit with Graham Gano making a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter. He went 7-for-10 on field goal attempts of at least 50 yards last season, and he's 4-for-4 from that mark this season.

Cairo Santos hasn't been tested much with long field goal attempts. In fact, he had a total of just five field goal attempts from at least 50 yards the last two seasons, hitting two of them. He did convert one this year already, though, and he hit a career-high four field goals of at least 50 yards with the Chiefs in 2015. The main reason why I like the over here is Gano, but Santos could surprise us, too.

