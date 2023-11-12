New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 10

Week 10 brings an NFC East matchup between the New York Giants (2-7) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-3). Let's dig into the betting market and discuss three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Odds for Week 10 NFL Football

Giants: Spread +17.0 (-110), +900 Moneyline

Cowboys: Spread -17.0 (-110), -1600 Moneyline

Game Total: 38.0 points

This line opened at Cowboys -4.5 and moved to -5.5 on Sept. 10. It has since moved to Cowboys -10.0 on Oct 31 and continued to move up with the Giants' poor play and injures to a peak of -17.5. The Cowboys are coming off a tough road loss against the Eagles, 28-23 , while the Giants got destroyed by the Raiders, 30-6.

The total has gone from 48.0 and dropped like a rock to 40.5 on Oct 31, and continued to trickle down over the last 10 days to sit at 38.0. These two teams faced each other in Week 1, when the Cowboys beat the Giants 40-0 in terrible weather. That is when the Giants were actually healthy, which is a scary thought.

Totaling bets thus far, 82 percent of the money and 82 percent of the bets are on the Cowboys. There is 78 percent of the money on the Giants' money line, which is 6 percent of the bets. There is 95 percent of the money and 85 percent of the bets on the OVER.

Key injury situations to watch

Giants: Daniel Jones, Graham Gano, Darren Waller (IR); Adoree' Jackson, Evan Neal (OUT); Parris Campbell (Questionable)

Cowboys:NONE

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

Giants vs. Cowboys Best Bet: Tommy DeVito UNDER 158.5 passing yards (DraftKings -115) for 0.75 unit

DeVito played the full game against the Raiders and went 15-for-20 and 175 passing yards. He now faces a much tougher defense in the Cowboys on the road for the second straight week. Rotowire projections have him at 145.15 passing yards. There is also the potential that he could get pulled in favor of backup Matt Barkley or end up with an injury.

Giants vs. Cowboys Best Bet: CeeDee Lamb OVER 90+ receiving yards (DraftKings +140) for 0.5 unit

Lamb has been on fire the last three weeks posting 117, 158 and 191 yards receiving. He put up 77 in Week 1 against the Giants. His regular posted prop is 77.5 at -110, but this is really looking for him to get one more catch and get over that 90-yard threshold. I would go higher normally, but the game script could dictate the Cowboys run a lot in the second half.

Giants vs. Cowboys Best Bet: Largest Lead of the Game OVER -19.5 (DraftKings -125) for 0.5 unit

I went back and forth on this one and Cowboys -10.5 first half. I can certainly see the Cowboys being up by 20 points or more at some point in this game. The biggest concern with laying -17 or more in the game is the backdoor cover in a lower-scoring game. This play mitigates the risk of that game-ending result.

Giants vs. Cowboys Best Bet: Rico Dowdle OVER 24.5 rushing yards (DraftKings -120) for 0.5 unit

If the game script goes according to plan, Dowdle should see the bulk of the carries in the second half and blow past 24.5 rushing yards.

Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction

Giants - #32 overall DVOA, #32 DVOA offense, #26 DVOA defense

Cowboys - #9 overall DVOA, #17 DVOA offense, #4 DVOA defense

There is one word to describe this game – UGLY. To think that the Cowboys beat the Giants 40-0 in Week 1 and you wonder how bad can it get on Sunday? Well, I do see a similar result, but remember there was bad weather and a number of bad luck outcomes against the Giants.

The problem is that the Giants have no quarterback nor receiving options, so everything is on Saquon Barkley to potentially keep the ball away from the Cowboys and grind out a close low-scoring game. The Cowboys will stack the box, forcing Tommy DeVito to throw and that is when bad things will happen. Dallas has owned New York in this series, having won 11 in a row at home.

I can see the Cowboys opening up a big lead in the first half and then just sitting on the ball in the second half. The Giants have gone UNDER in seve straight and 9-out-of-10. They have scored six, 10, 14, 9, 16, three, and 12 in their last seven. Because the line is so high and total so low, there is no value taking the side or total in this game especially after the huge movement on both.

Cowboys 27, Giants 10