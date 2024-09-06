NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 1

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Friday Night: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, Week 1

Friday Night Football is a group of words that football fans rarely get to say. This year, we get treated to this stand alone game that will be played in Sao Paulo, Brazil. And what a game we're getting!

The Eagles are favored by 2 at some shops and 2.5 at others. Also, the over/under number is at 49. These lines have remained almost exactly the same from when the original lines were set earlier in the summer. To find updated odds on this and all of the NFL games, go here.

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 1

The Eagles were an offensive juggernaut over the first half of the 2023 season. However, the team collapsed the rest of the way. Conversely, the Packers started the season struggling on offense for the first 10 weeks. Afterwards, they were one of the top offenses in the league.

In the NFL Playoffs, the Eagles went out quietly in the Wild Card round against the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Packers blew out the favored Cowboys before losing in the last minute against the 49ers in the NFC Divisional round.

Both teams come back in 2024 with expectations to return to the playoffs.

The over/under total indicates that this is expected to be one of the highest scoring games on the Week 1 slate. Also, the fact that the Eagles are a favorite on a neutral field shows that the books see the Eagles as the better team, likely due to Philly having the more dangerous weapons on offense.

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Picks This Week

During the offseason, the Eagles fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and replaced him with Kellen Moore. Moore will have the Eagles' top-four weapons from last year in Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. In addition, the team made a massive upgrade at running back. Philly let D'Andre Swift walk in free agency. The replacement? None other than Saquon Barkley, who the Eagles rescued from the terrible Giants offense of 2023. Barkley's situation could not be better on his new team and a unit primed to light up the scoreboard.

When the Eagles offense is on the field, they will face a Packers defense that parted ways with defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Green Bay settled on Jeff Hafley, who is expected to replace the passive defense of last year with a much more aggressive approach. That said, new defensive systems typically take time to gel. It's unlikely the Packers can do much to slow down the Eagles in Week 1.

Conversely, the Packers offense became nearly unstoppable starting in Week 11 last year. Jordan Love went from inconsistency to dominance. A young group of pass catchers became a nightmare for opposing defenses. Following an offseason to continue that growth, expect Green Bay to come out hitting on all cylinders.

Defensively, Philadelphia struggled to stop good offenses last year. Even though the team hired legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, it often takes his scheme time to develop. It seems unlikely that the Eagles will have many answers against the Green Bay offense.

The lean is toward this game going over 49 points. If one team was more likely to go over their individual team total, it would be the Eagles scoring more than 25.5 points, due to their excellent offensive line and skill position weapons. These odds can be found at Caesars Sportsbook.

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet: Over 49 points

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

It's difficult to imagine that either defense having much success in this game.

If the Packers play a deep zone to limit big passing plays, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley should move the ball easily on the ground. If Green Bay gets too aggressive on defense, big plays in the passing game are likely to occur.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles should have their biggest issues defending the middle of the field. The linebackers project as weak in coverage. In addition, the safeties may continue to have similar struggles as they did in 2023. Packers' coach Matt LaFleur remains one of the best play designers in the league. Look for Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Luke Musgrave to find success on plays designed to attack the spine of the defense. Green Bay should have little issue scoring.

I predict the Eagles win this game, 31-30.