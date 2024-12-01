NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

We have countless sportsbook promos to share here at Rotowire. This BetMGM bonus code gets you a first-bet offer good for $1500 in bonus bets

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens: NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions

The Eagles have won seven straight games to move to 9-2, keeping Philadelphia one game behind the Lions for the conference lead. Meanwhile, the Ravens reside in second place in the AFC North, just a half game behind the Steelers. If the Ravens lose this game, they may lose any chance to earn the top seed in their conference.

On the season, Baltimore scores 30 points per game. Meanwhile, their defense also allows 24.5 points per contest. On the other side, Philadelphia averages 27 points while giving up 18 per game.

The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs with the over/under number at 50. To find updated odds on this and all of the NFL games, go to our NFL odds page here.

Over the years, Baltimore was synonymous with defense. Not this year. In eight games this season, the Ravens have allowed at least 23 points. Of course, the team possesses one of the best offenses in the league, so they can compete and win in shootouts.

During the Eagles' seven-game winning streak, they have outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game. All season, the offense has been excellent. However, the defense went from very ordinary to start the season to playing like one of the best units in the league.

Now is a great time to sign up at the best online sportsbooks. Use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code and bet just $1 to then double your winnings on your next 10 bets

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Betting Picks

The Ravens cannot afford to lose games if they hope to have any chance of playing at least one home game in the NFL Playoffs. Conversely, the Eagles will try to stay within striking distance of the Lions. Having the home-field against Detroit in the playoffs could determine whether Philly represents the NFC in the Super Bowl.

I'm looking at the Eagles +2.5. This team is hard to fade when getting points. I also like betting over 50, as this game may get wild in the second half.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Best Bet: Over 50

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Prediction

Even though Baltimore has a pass funnel defense (which means they are tough to run on, but easy to pass against), the Eagles' offensive line may find success regardless of how Philadelphia wants to move the ball. A.J. Brown has a major advantage against this defense on deep passes. Also, good luck slowing down Saquon Barkley, who keeps tearing through the league.

As well as the Eagles have played on defense, stopping Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is a major ask for any unit. Jackson may need to do more with his legs than he's done over the past month, but that is a part of the QB's game that he always has at his disposal. Once Jackson stresses the defense by running, that should open up the field to help the offense find added success.

I predict the Ravens win 31-30, so I'm taking the 2.5 points and betting over 50.