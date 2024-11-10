NFL Picks: Eagles vs Cowboys Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Best Bets Week 10: Eagles vs Cowboys

The Eagles have won four straight games to move to 6-2. Philadelphia remains a half game behind the Commanders for the division lead. Meanwhile, the Cowboys lost their last three games to fall to 3-5 in what appears to be a lost season. To make matters worse, Dak Prescott headed to injured reserve with a hamstring injury after last week's game.

On the season, Dallas is scoring 19 points per game. Meanwhile, their defense is also allowing 25 points per contest. On the other side, Philadelphia is averaging 25 points while giving up 19 per game.

The Eagles are 7-point favorites. Also, the over/under number is at 42. These odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook. You can see the latest NFL odds this week and all season here at RotoWire.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 10

Even though Dallas came into this season with high expectations, the team no longer has them. Between injuries to key players and bad coaching, the Cowboys are being outscored by six points per game.

During the Eagles' four-game winning streak, they are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

Even though the Eagles blew a 23-0 lead against the Jaguars and didn't cover last week, this week should be different. Certainly, blowing a big lead was a learning experience for the Eagles. It's unlikely they take their foot off the gas when leading this week. Yes, this is a divisional game, but these are two teams heading in very different directions.

I'm looking at the Eagles -7.5. I also like betting under 42. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Best Bet: Eagles -7



Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Prediction

Since Dallas cannot stop the run and they are facing one of the best rushing attacks in the league, this should be easy for Philly. Look for Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts to have plenty of room to operate on the ground. Also, if Dallas sends too many bodies to stop the run, the Eagles should be able to create explosive plays in the passing game.

Cooper Rush led Dallas to a 5-1 record in 2022 when Dak Prescott was injured. However, that Cowboys team had a great offensive line. Dallas now has a below average line. On defense, the Eagles have been getting better by the week. Philly now has one of the better units in the league. Dallas is going to have trouble moving the football.

I predict the Eagles win 27-13, so I'm laying the 7 points and betting under 42.