NFL DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL DFS Picks & Projections Podcast for Super Bowl LIX at DraftKings & FanDuel

NFL DFS Picks & Projections Podcast for Super Bowl LIX at DraftKings & FanDuel

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on February 7, 2025

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview Sunday's DFS NFL Super Bowl slate between the Chiefs and Eagles. They dive into game projections and who will be the most popular plays while going off-script to put together some single-game parlays for the people. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
NFL Game Previews: Kansas City-Philadelphia Super Bowl Matchup
NFL Game Previews: Kansas City-Philadelphia Super Bowl Matchup
Super Bowl Prop Bets: Expert Super Bowl Props for Super Bowl LIX
Super Bowl Prop Bets: Expert Super Bowl Props for Super Bowl LIX
Four-Leg Super Bowl 49 Quick Pick at Caesars Sportsbook
Four-Leg Super Bowl 49 Quick Pick at Caesars Sportsbook
Best Place to Watch Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles
Best Place to Watch Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles
Tips for Playing Super Bowl Squares at Caesars Sportsbook
Tips for Playing Super Bowl Squares at Caesars Sportsbook
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl Matchups and Injuries
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl Matchups and Injuries