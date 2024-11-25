NFL Expert Picks: Monday Night Football Ravens at Chargers

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens (7-4) travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers (7-3) in an AFC conference matchup on Monday Night Football. Both teams are in second place in their respective divisions. This game also matches up head coaching brothers John and Jim Harbaugh.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Ravens -2.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook -127) / Chargers +2.5 (Fanatics -100)

Ravens ML (FanDuel -144) / Chargers ML (BetMGM +125)

Total OVER 50.5 (BetRivers -110) / UNDER 51 (Bet365 -110)

The Ravens opened as -2.0 road favorites and the number has bounced around between -1.5 to -3.0. The total opened 47.0 and has steadily climbed to 51.0 as both offenses have put up the numbers.

The majority of the bets (76%) have come in on the Ravens, while the handle (87%) has also come in on the Ravens which reflects that the "sharp" money has landed on Baltimore. There is a 11% difference on bets versus handle.

The total has money on the Over at 50% of total bets, and 59% of the handle. There is a 9% percent difference on the Over for bets versus handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, as the Ravens have received 73% of the bets and 83% of the handle.

Key Injuries

Ravens - C Tyler Linderbaum (Q), NT Travis Jones (Q), LB Roquan Smith (Q)

Chargers - WR Ladd McConkey (Q), LB Khalil Mack (Q), LB Denzel Perryman (O), CB Cam Hart (Q), TE Hayden Hurst (O)

Ravens vs. Chargers Betting Picks

The Ravens have gone 8-3 to the Over on their team total for tonight at 26.5. On team totals we always look at whether or not they price over or under a key number and in this case we get them at just under the key numbers of 27 and 28. Game script also plays a part of any total play, and the Chargers will have to throw the ball tonight to keep up with the Ravens.

I can see why oddsmakers have this at just under a field goal for the road team, as they look to entice action on both sides. Naturally, a lot of bettors will grab the points with the home dog, but the Ravens are in a different class than the Chargers and getting them at just under the field goal is optimal.

Ravens vs. Chargers Best Bet: Ravens Over 26.5 (bet365 -110)

Secondary Bet:Ravens -2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook -115)

Secondary Bet:Lamar Jackson Over 43.5 Rushing Yards (FanDuel -110)

Ravens vs. Chargers Prediction

This Ravens field a potent offense and rank 2nd in the NFL with 30.4 points per game. I do not see the Chargers defense able to slow them down. On the flip side, the Ravens run defense is 2nd with 78 yards per game, but their pass defense sits dead last so the Chargers clearly need to attack through the air. With that being said, the Ravens team total OVER looks to be a great play and I like the Ravens to cover and win the game.

Ravens 34, Chargers 27