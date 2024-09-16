NFL Expert Picks: Week 2 Monday Night Football Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) travel to the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) for Week 2 Monday Night Football, The Falcons did not play well on offense at home against the Steelers, while the Eagles offense looked in sync against the Packers in their Week 1 win. The big headline in the game is the announcment that A.J. Brown is OUT with a hamstring injury.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds for Week 2

Eagles -5.5 (-105 FanDuel) / Falcons +5.5 (-105 Caesars)

Eagles ML -225 (FanDuel) / Falcons ML +205 (Caesars)

Total OVER 45.5 (FanDuel) / UNDER 45.5 (Caesars)

The majority of the bets (84%) and handle (87%) have come in on the Eagles, making them a very public play. The total reflects "public" money on the UNDER at 55% of total bets, but 59% of the handle is on the OVER. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, as the Eagles have received 94% of the bets, but just 81% on the handle.

Falcons vs. Eagles Betting Picks This Week

This is a tough game to handicap, especially with the Brown injury, and +5.5 is a dead number in the NFL. Getting this at +6.0 would feel better, but between the Brown not playing and the Falcons needing a win, this game should remain competitive throughout. I will take the points with the Falcons. After seeing what has taken place in the first two weeks, I will fade the public here and look for the Falcons to keep this one close and have a shot to win late.

Note that FanDuel has moved this to -4.5 on the Eagles which could presage movement at other sportsbooks.

Falcons vs. Eagles Best Bet: Falcons +5.5 (Caesars -105)

Falcons vs. Eagles Prediction

Kirk Cousins looked very immobile to say the least against the Steelers. But we are seeing that the Steelers field a legit defense. With this a primetime game on the road, the Falcons need to circle the wagons. The Eagles line up without their top receiving threat in Brown, and do not have much else behind Devonta Smith.

If I were looking at player props, I would lean on OVERS with DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and possibly Dallas Goedert as the concentration of usage will be on those three players.

I would look at UNDERS on Cousins' props, as well as on the receivers as I think this plays out as a Bijan Robinson game. The Falcons can not rely on Cousins to win this game on the road.

I have it Eagles 23-20.