NFL Injury Analysis: Continuing Hamstring Problems for Evans

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

As a result, Tampa may elect to limit Evans over the next few weeks, and holding him out of the first preseason game or two may even be considered. The latest injury shouldn't drastically impact Evans' draft stock, as his injury history and associated inherent injury risk should already be taken into consideration. Still, it's not the most reassuring way for Evans to start the season, and a not-so-subtle reminder about the lingering threat of soft tissue injuries.

A recent study in The Physician and Sportsmedicine examined recurrence rates among hamstring strains in the NFL from 2009 to 2020. Of the over 2,000 hamstring injuries examined, 38.4 percent were recurrences from prior injury. Furthermore, the researchers determined that wide receivers were at a greater level of risk for a hamstring recurrence in the same season of the initial injury, and any subsequent season moving forward. Finally, the study showed that the greatest risk for reinjury occurred when the injured athlete returned within two weeks of the initial strain.

The Buccaneers wide receiver suffered a minor hamstring strain Friday but is considered day-to-day. The team is optimistic he will return to action soon, but don't be shocked if Tampa handles Evans extremely conservatively. The four-time Pro Bowler has a lengthy history of hamstring injuries, dating back to 2015. He's missed multiple games in the subsequent seasons, including one last year following a hamstring strain in Week 15. Prior injury is a significant predictor for hamstring injuries.

Mike Evans

Michael Thomas

The New Orleans receiver inched closer to his long-awaited return over the weekend. Thomas has not appeared in an NFL game since the NFC Wild Card game in January of 2021 due to an ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season. He underwent surgery in June to repair ligament damage in his left ankle and missed all of last season recovering.

Thomas' injury involved the deltoid ligament, a supportive structure located on the inside aspect of the foot. The medial ankle, and the deltoid ligament, are injured less frequently than the outside or lateral aspect of the foot. Not only are medial ankle sprains less common, but the recovery is often longer.

However, Thomas was an active participant in 11-on-11 Saturday and appears on track for a Week 1 return. If he can continue to progress throughout the preseason, Thomas has a chance to outperform his current ADP. While he did show signs of a decline in 2020, it's easy to attribute some of the drop-off to the ankle. Thomas may not finish with numbers equal to his peak years, but opportunistic fantasy mangers may be to take a calculated risk and get a strong WR2 with WR1 upside who is currently being drafted as a WR3.

N'Keal Harry

The Bears receiver suffered what is being described as a "severe" left ankle injury over the weekend. Reports on Sunday classified the injury as a high ankle sprain, meaning the injury occurred to a joint known as the distal tibiofibular (tibfib) joint. This articulation is formed at the end of the two lower leg bones as they form a "roof" over the bone known as the talus. Strong ligaments unite the bones, fortifying the area. If disrupted, the injury is known as a syndesmotic or high ankle sprain. High ankle sprains tend to require more time off, and surgery may be necessary if there is a considerable amount of associated instability. Harry is going to miss multiple weeks recovering and could be sidelined to begin the year, especially if surgery is required.

Turf Burns

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards: The ACLs of Baltimore running backs had a tough year last season. Edwards tore his ACL during last year's preseason, just three days after Robbins tore his ACL. The duo carry similar recovery windows, though it sounds like Edwards is a bit behind his teammate. Robbins is slated to undergo a detailed evaluation Monday, and is poised to come off the PUP list sometime this week. As a result, Robbins seems to be the most likely to be available for Week 1, though I expect the Ravens will closely monitor the workload of both backs. Investing in either option needs to be considered a long-term play, with both backs likely to return to their prior levels of play later in the season.

Travis Etienne: The Jaguars running back is slated to make his NFL debut in Week 1 after missing his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Lisfranc injuries are complex injuries, as the involved area is the linchpin of the midfoot. While multiple studies do suggest a decline in performance should be expected, Etienne does have age on his side. Jacksonville opted to hold Etienne out of their first preseason game, but an undisclosed illness may have also factored in there. He was back in full pads over the weekend and should see preseason action sometime before the start of the regular season.

Najee Harris: The Steelers continue to hold Harris out of practice despite downplaying the severity of his foot injury. The second year running back has not dressed since a teammate stepped on his left foot, though he is hoping to take part in a limited capacity on Monday. Considering the impressive workload he carried last season, it is not surprising to see Pittsburgh keep a watchful eye on Harris' level of participation. Ideally the team would gradually ramp up his activity level over the next few days, but it is hard to make a great prediction while Steelers remains tight-lipped regarding specifics.

Tee Higgins: Like Thomas, Higgins recently returned to 11-on-11 drills for the first time since going under the knife. However, Higgins issue involves his upper extremity, as his surgery was needed to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Labrum problems are relatively common among receivers and come in a variety of patterns and locations. Fortunately, the injury has a high return to play rate, and Higgins should be able to return to his previous level of performance.