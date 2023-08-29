NFL Injury Analysis: Turf Toe Explained

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

McLaurin is a question mark for Week 1, and I suspect we see him remain limited at practices even after he returns. Scale back your expectations here for now and consider adding Jahan Dotson or Curtis Samuel as an

However, turf toe can involve other structures in the joint, like tendons and bone. As a result, turf toe injuries can be slow to heal and linger even when an athlete returns to play. The medical staff can do things like modify an athlete's cleats or tape the injured joint but even that has its limitations. To make matters even worse, turf toe can be easily aggravated or re-injured, pressing a reset button on the healing process.

Turf toe acts like any other sprain, meaning the involved ligament(s) can occur in varying degrees with each grade being assigned based on the severity of associated damage. Fortunately, McLaurin's injury is believed to be a low-grade (mild) sprain.

Turf toe is an everyday term used to describe an injury to the metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint of the foot. It most commonly occurs when the toe is forced unto hyperextension, stretching the ligaments and tendons in the area. This mechanism of injury frequently occurred on the rigid and hard AstroTurf used in older stadiums, giving rise to the colloquial phrase.

The Commanders wideout suffered a toe injury in a preseason win over the Ravens. The injury involved the big toe on his right foot and was later described by reporters as "turf toe."

Terry McLaurin

The Commanders wideout suffered a toe injury in a preseason win over the Ravens. The injury involved the big toe on his right foot and was later described by reporters as "turf toe."

Turf toe is an everyday term used to describe an injury to the metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint of the foot. It most commonly occurs when the toe is forced unto hyperextension, stretching the ligaments and tendons in the area. This mechanism of injury frequently occurred on the rigid and hard AstroTurf used in older stadiums, giving rise to the colloquial phrase.

Turf toe acts like any other sprain, meaning the involved ligament(s) can occur in varying degrees with each grade being assigned based on the severity of associated damage. Fortunately, McLaurin's injury is believed to be a low-grade (mild) sprain.

However, turf toe can involve other structures in the joint, like tendons and bone. As a result, turf toe injuries can be slow to heal and linger even when an athlete returns to play. The medical staff can do things like modify an athlete's cleats or tape the injured joint but even that has its limitations. To make matters even worse, turf toe can be easily aggravated or re-injured, pressing a reset button on the healing process.

McLaurin is a question mark for Week 1, and I suspect we see him remain limited at practices even after he returns. Scale back your expectations here for now and consider adding Jahan Dotson or Curtis Samuel as an insurance policy should you opt to go with McLaurin anyway.

Kyler Murray

The Cardinals opted to keep Murray on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to work his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The injury occurred in Week 13 (December 12) of last season and included a torn meniscus. The decision is unsurprising but does guarantee Murray will not play for the first four games of the regular season. Even with this designation, an exact return date remains uncertain. Fortunately, studies have shown that quarterback not only has a higher return to play rate than other football positions but is also the position most likely to see a player return to the same level or higher level performance following surgery. As a result, I think Murray has much more value in keeper leagues than one-year formats. No matter what, anyone investing in Murray on draft day is taking a calculated risk as he could be candidate for a late-season shut down if the Cardinals are near the bottom of the standings. With Colt McCoy no longer on the team, the recently acquired Joshua Dobbs is in line to begin the season as Arizona's top signal-caller.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Unlike Murray, the Seattle rookie wideout avoided being placed on the IR or PUP list and could return to action in the early weeks of the regular season. Smith-Njigba suffered a wrist fracture in a preseason contest against the Cowboys and underwent surgery five days later. The exact bone that was broken has not been revealed though it has been described as tiny bone of the wrist. This description suggests one of the eight carpal bones is involved.

The carpal bones come in a wide variety of shapes, and each carries its own recovery window. It would be easier to better pinpoint when we might see Smith-Njigba again if the team revealed the exact bone involved. Coach Pete Carroll's three- to four-week return estimate seems a bit optimistic, and it wouldn't be shocking if the team opted to hold him out until after their Week 5 bye. However, the decision to keep him off the IR is an interesting move that sets up a potential return in the early portions of the regular season.

Turf Burns

Treylon Burks: Burks was back at practice less than two weeks after sustaining a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain in his knee. He has plenty of time to ramp up his conditioning before Week 1 and he should enter the game against New Orleans as one of Tennessee's top receiving threats.

Mike Evans: The Buccaneers receiver is managing a mild groin injury that has kept him out of preseason action. The team has downplayed the severity of the issue and insisted they are simply being cautious with their top receiver. Still, it would have been nice to see him in game action with Baker Mayfield to get a better idea of their chemistry. Keep a close eye on Evans' level of participation in the final days leading up to Week 1.

T.J. Hockenson: The Vikings tight end appears to have recovered from his inner ear infection but is now limited by a stiff lower back. Hockenson has basically been limited throughout camp and the preseason and will have little preparation time before the start of the regular season. As a result, he could be at risk for a soft tissue injury in the early portions of the year. He remains a tight end with an incredibly high ceiling, but, unfortunately, his floor now appears to be increasing as well.

Jerry Jeudy: The Broncos receiving corps took a hit late last week as Jeudy limped off the field with a hamstring injury. The issue is being described as a "moderate" injury, and he is expected to miss the next several weeks. As a result, his Week 1 availability is suddenly in doubt, and he will enter the regular season with an elevated chance of aggravation or re-injury. Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims will move up the depth chart with Jeudy sidelined.

Allen Lazard: One of New York's new wideouts will miss practice time with an acromioclavicular (AC) sprain. The AC joint is formed where the collarbone (clavicle) meets a bony process on the shoulder blade known as the acromion. This injury is often described as a separated shoulder and is graded based on the amount of damage to the involved ligament(s) and the surrounding musculature. Fortunately, Lazard's injury is mild, and he is expected to be ready in time for Week 1.