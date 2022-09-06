NFL Injury Analysis: Use Caution When Drafting These Rams

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

I'm taking a similar approach with Akers. Although the 23-year-old running back practiced in full on Monday, I'm concerned about his short- and long-term health. Akers struggled after his quick return from an Achilles repair, and he's already suffered another soft-tissue injury during the preseason. I think Akers will routinely appear on the injury report, even if it is just to buy him rest during the week, and I suspect the Rams will look to offset his workload by utilizing Darrell Henderson when possible.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Stafford is "ready to go" for Week 1 and will not be on "any limitations." The Los Angeles quarterback has received limited reps throughout training camp and the preseason as he managed soreness in his throwing elbow. Specifics regarding the injury have been vague, though it was at one time reported as "bad tendinitis." Tendinitis is often a chronic issue that results when the tendon of a muscle becomes inflamed. Anti-inflammatory medications or injections can help, but unless the root of the issue is pinpointed and addressed, the problematic symptoms will persist. Although Stafford is reporting the joint feels good at the moment, I wouldn't be surprised if the elbow worsens as the season progresses. It's easy to manage his workload now, but that changes with the start of the regular season. Stafford will retain his QB2 value, but I'd be nervous if I drafted him as the backbone of my roster.

Matthew Stafford and Cam Akers

Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers wide receiver was seen practicing without a knee brace on his surgically repaired right knee. Godwin suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in Week 15 of last season. While it is not necessary to wear a brace following an ACL reconstruction, many players opt to don one until they are mentally ready to proceed without the support it provides. It's a positive sign that Godwin feels comfortable enough to play without a brace, but he remains a bit of an enigma. He's on the early end of the average return to play timeline, and we haven't seen him take any meaningful reps since sustaining the injury. Furthermore, receivers tend to report a decrease in performance coming off ACL surgery. I still think Godwin has a high ceiling, but investing here is a long-term play.

Turf Burns

Michael Gallup: Everything I said about Godwin applies to Gallup except his timeline should be several weeks behind the Tampa wide receiver since his injury occurred two weeks after Godwin went down. The Cowboys did not place Gallup on the PUP list, leaving open the possibility of a return at some point in the first four games of the year. Noah Brown will line up opposite CeeDee Lamb until Gallup's returns with rookie Jalen Tolbert likely to see an increase in reps.

Allen Lazard: The Packers remain tight-lipped on the injury bothering their top receiver, and there appears to be real doubt about his availability to start the season. Perhaps more details will surface when the team injury reports are put out, but for now the only way to gauge Lazard's status is to monitor his activity load in practice. He did not practice Monday and was limited to work on the side. Consider him day-to-day for now, but things are not looking good for Week 1 against the Vikings.

Drake London: An undisclosed knee injury may delay London's professional debut. He was injured during his first preseason action on August 12 but is reportedly "progressing." I would feel more confident about starting the rookie if we knew exactly what he was managing. For now, consider his status fluid and keep an eye on Atlanta's injury report to get a better idea of how the knee is responding to his return to practice.

Isaiah McKenzie: A mild groin strain limited McKenzie in the final days of the preseason, but he was back on the practice field Monday. McKenzie is young and does not have a lengthy history of lower extremity injuries. As a result, I'm not overly concerned about his level of injury risk. He will assume the slot receiver spot in what should be a dynamic Buffalo aerial attack.

James Robinson: The Jaguars will welcome back Robinson in Week 1. He has not played since partially tearing his Achilles in Week 16 of the 2021 season. However, don't expect him to be the feature back right out of the gate. Like wide receivers, studies have shown running backs recovering from Achilles surgery also struggle to return to their previous level of play. Jacksonville will likely use a running back by committee approach, easing both Robinson and Travis Etienne back into full-time action. Etienne appears to have the inside track at starting games despite last season's Lisfranc injury.

Deebo Samuel: The 49ers receiver was back on the practice field Monday after sitting with a contusion to the posterior aspect of his knee. The injury was always considered minor, and Samuel's return is a good indication he will be available for Week 1 against the Bears.

Jaylen Waddle: The Dolphins careful managing of Waddle's undisclosed lower body injury appears to have paid off as he was an active participant in Monday's practice. Barring a setback, he will be available against New England in Week 1. However, his level of inherent injury risk will remain elevated for the immediate future or until he can avoid the injury list for multiple weeks.

Zach Wilson: The Jets quarterback underwent a meniscectomy on August 16 and was expected to miss four to six weeks. However, Wilson is ahead of schedule and has yet to be ruled out for Week 1. In a meniscectomy, the damaged piece of cartilage is excised. With the problematic tissue removed, the injured athlete simply must address any associated symptoms. However, Wilson also had an associated bone bruise, and expecting him to return against the Ravens seems premature. A Week 2 return seems more plausible with Joe Flacco in line to start.