NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Divisional Round Saturday

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The divisional playoffs kick off on Monkey Knife Fight with two games Saturday. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less", "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type, and highlight one option to consider.

More Or Less Contest

Starting things is a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. The two options to picks sides on are Jalen Hurts 25.5 fantasy points and Patrick Mahomes 24.5 fantasy points. For Hurts, take the over. He looked rusty in his return from a shoulder injury in Week 18, throwing for just 229 yards and rushing for 13 yards against many of the Giants' backup defensive players. However, the bye week should have given him even more time to heal and prepare for this matchup. When he faced the Giants in Week 14, he threw for 217 yards, ran for 77 yards and posted three total touchdowns.

Let's also take the over for Mahomes. He did plenty of damage against the Jaguars in Week 10, throwing for 331 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing seven times for 39 yards. Considering that the Jaguars allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game during the regular season, they don't have a favorable chance of slowing Mahomes.

Rapid Fire Contest

Let's highlight a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. The battles are Hurts vs. Mahomes fantasy points (with Mahomes receiving a +1.5 fantasy points bonus) and Travis Kelce vs. Saquon Barkley fantasy points (with Barkley receiving a +1.5 fantasy points bonus). For the quarterbacks, give me Mahomes over Hurts. He has the better matchup and gets a bonus, which makes him difficult to argue against.

For the other battle, I'll take Kelce over Barkley. As hot as Barkley was at the beginning of the season, defenses adjusted to slow him during the second half. He couldn't get anything going against the Eagles in Week 14, rushing nine times for 28 yards. With defenses focused on stopping him, the Giants have relied more on the pass, giving Barkley 14 or fewer carries in four of his last five games.

Stat Shootout Contest

Closing things out will be the contest in which three players need to combine for at least 2.5 touchdowns for 1.5X the prize. First for my trio is Kelce, who is by far the most dangerous weapon at Mahomes' disposal. He caught 12 touchdown passes during the regular season, one of which came against the Jaguars. Over 15 career playoff games, he has 12 receiving touchdowns.

Next is Barkley. Despite his limited workload down the stretch, he had at least one touchdown in five of his final seven games. He followed that with two scores against the Vikings last week. The Giants like to give him the ball when they get in close, leaving him with nine games during the regular season in which he had at least two red-zone carries.

Completing our trio will be Miles Sanders. After failing to record a single rushing touchdown last season, he had 11 this year. That surpasses his total for his first three seasons in the league, combined. With Hurts also posing as a rushing red-zone threat, defenses are left in a quandary with how to stop them. Sanders has taken advantage, including in Week 14 when he had two touchdowns against the Giants.

