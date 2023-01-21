NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Divisional Round Sunday

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The divisional round concludes with two games Sunday, leaving us with another opportunity to play on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type, and highlight one option to consider.

More Or Less Contest

First is a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. We will pick sides on Ja'Marr Chase 89.5 receiving yards and Christian McCaffrey 75.5 rushing yards. Chase had another productive stat line against the Ravens in the last round, catching nine passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 12 times, marking his fifth consecutive game with at least that many targets. In what could be a high-scoring game between two teams with top quarterbacks, Chase has the potential to thrive.

For McCaffrey, I'll also take the over. He was great against the Seahawks, rushing 15 times for 119 yards. That was the fourth time in the last six games that he has rushed for at least 108 yards. The 49ers should continue to rely heavily on the ground game, leaving McCaffrey with the potential to eclipse the century mark again, let alone this modest total.

Rapid Fire Contest

For this contest, let's look at a 2/3 goal for 1.5X the prize. The battles are Josh Allen vs. Joe Burrow passing yards (with Burrow receiving a 5.5 passing yards bonus), McCaffrey vs. Tony Pollard rushing yards (with Pollard receiving a 22.5 rushing yards bonus) and Chase vs. Stefon Diggs receiving yards (with Diggs receiving a 4.5 receiving yards bonus). The one that jumps out is to take McCaffrey over Pollard. Pollard gets the significant bonus, but he also shares carries with Ezekiel Elliott. That has contributed to him rushing for fewer than 50 yards in three of his last five games. Also, the 49ers allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game during the regular season.

With regard to the quarterbacks, I'll lean toward Allen over Burrow. As good as Burrow has been, he had only five games this season with at least 300 passing yards. He then threw for just 209 yards against the Ravens last week. Allen torched the Dolphins for 352 passing yards last week, and he had six games during the regular season with at least 300 passing yards, two of which he threw for at least 400 yards.

Stat Shootout Contest

Let's close things out with the contest in which three players need to combine for at least 25.5 receptions for 2X the prize. First player to choose is Chase, who we already mentioned gets a hefty target share. With Burrow often looking his way, Chase has 49 receptions in his last six games.

Another player to target is Diggs. Both teams could throw a lot in this game, so taking the top wide receiver from both sides could be ideal. Diggs received at least 10 targets in a game eight times during the regular season, leaving him to post at least seven receptions in seven.

Closing things out will be CeeDee Lamb. He won't have the easiest of matchups against the 49ers' stingy defense. However, he is the clear top wide receiver for the Cowboys, catching a career-high 107 passes during the regular season. If they Cowboys find themselves in catchup mode, Lamb could be especially busy in the second half.

