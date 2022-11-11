NFL Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Week 10

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 10 in the NFL continues to bring a lot of exciting options on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Starting with two of the best running backs in the league, we have a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. Derrick Henry is at 20.5 fantasy points and Alvin Kamara at 20.5 fantasy points. Take the over for Henry. He has five consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards and has a league-high 183 carries in eight games. The Titans' offense is built entirely around him, so he should be busy again in a matchup against the Broncos.

For Kamara, let's lean toward the over. Other than Week 8 when he had three touchdowns against the Raiders, he has had difficulty finding his way into the end zone. In fact, those are his only scores of the season. However, he still racks up yards in bunches, thanks to his efforts in the passing game. He has at last six receptions in four of the last five games, which should give him a big boost towards reaching the over.

Rapid Fire Contest

There are a lot of fun options for this contest. Let's focus on a 2/3 goal for 1.5X the prize. Our options are Patrick Mahomes vs. Tua Tagovailoa passing yards (with Tagovailoa receiving a +35.5 passing yards bonus), Saquon Barkley vs. Henry rushing yards (with Barkley receiving a +17.5 rushing yards bonus) and Tyreek Hill vs. Travis Kelce receiving yards (with Kelce receiving a +16.5 receiving yards bonus).

First, give me Barkley over Henry. There's no question that Henry has put up some big numbers. However, Barkley has also been the focal point of the Giants' offense, receiving at least 20 carries in a game five times. He has 24 red-zone carries in eight games, helping him tally five touchdowns. Awaiting him is a great matchup with the Texans, who have allowed the most rushing yards per game in the league. Add Barkley's stellar matchup to the significant bonus that he'll receive and he's the more appealing choice.

For the second selection, let's take Hill to outproduce Kelce, even with Kelce receiving the bonus. Hill is having a season for the record books, posting 76 receptions and 1,104 yards through nine games. Not only does he have five games with at least 100 receiving yards, but he has four games with at least 160 receiving yards. He has been a target monster, having at least 12 passes thrown his way in a game six times.

Stat Shootout Contest

Let's set our sights on the 2.5-plus total touchdowns contest for 1.5X the prize. Give me three running backs. First in my trio is Barkley, who has the aforementioned excellent matchup with the Texans. They have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns. Second, give me Henry. Although the Broncos have only allowed five touchdowns on the ground, Henry's significant volume inside the red zone still makes him a great choice. Henry has 16 red-zone carries in the last four games alone, which helped him produce six touchdowns.

Lastly, let's round things out with Nick Chubb. The Dolphins' 11 rushing touchdowns allowed has them tied for the sixth-most allowed in the league. The Browns look his way often when they get in close, giving him a total of 28 red-zone carries this season. That has resulted in him registering 10 touchdowns.

