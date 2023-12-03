NFL Odds, Picks and Predictions for Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 13

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

The Miami Dolphins will travel to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders in search of their third straight victory. Washington will look to avoid its fourth straight loss after facing its largest margin of defeat last week in a 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Last week's abysmal defensive performance by the Commanders led to the mid-week firing of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Head coach Ron Rivera hired former Buffalo Bills secondary coach, Jim Salgado, to serve in that role in the interim.

Can Salgado help the Commanders limit one of the best offenses in the league? Let's look at the Dolphins vs Commanders betting odds, picks, and predictions for this Week 13 battle.

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders for Week 13

*Best lines at the time of writing listed

Moneyline: Dolphins -450 (BetMGM Sportsbook) / Commanders +360 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Dolphins -8.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook) / Commanders +9.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 49 points (PointsBet Sportsbook) / Under 49.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The spread has steadily increased in favor of Miami since opening at +6.5 last week. The public seems to believe that the trigger-happy Dolphins can have similar success as the Cowboys did against Washington last week.

Miami has been the second-highest-scoring offense in the league with 339 points in 11 games, only trailing Dallas in that category. To make matters worse, the Commanders have allowed the most points in the league this season (350).

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders Betting Picks This Week

While people question Miami's inability to show up against contenders in this league, one thing that can't be denied is its offensive firepower against everyone else. Washington falls into the "everyone else" category, currently sitting at 4-8 on the season with arguably one of the worst defenses in the league.

Salgado was brought in by Rivera to try and salvage what remains of this season. The former Bills assistant is certainly familiar with this week's opponent and has already admitted that the team will utilize zone coverage far more than Del Rio did during his time with Washington.

However, no matter what defense you throw at Miami, chances are Mike McDaniel and the offense has a counter. Whether it be the steady play of Raheem Mostert, the superstar wide receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, or rookie breakout running back De'Von Achane, Miami simply has too many ways to attack on offense. Despite the coaching change by the Commanders, it wouldn't be shocking to see Miami eventually pull away in this one and cover the spread.

However, the one bright spot in Washington this season has been Sam Howell and the Commanders offense. While admittedly not always consistent, Howell and co. have managed to put forth several high-scoring outputs despite what the team's 4-8 record suggests. Something worth noting is Miami will now be without its sack leader, Jaelan Phillips, for the remainder of the season after he tore his Achilles in the Black Friday win over the Jets..

If the Commanders want to keep this one close, they will need one of Howell's highest-percentile performances. Washington's aggressive passing attack has been its calling card on offense all season, for better or worse. With the Commanders boasting a 67.79% pass play percentage, Howell has certainly put up some big numbers, but has also been forced into making critical mistakes, tossing 13 interceptions and losing two fumbles as well.

Yet, with Miami's star-studded secondary coming to town, it's hard to imagine Howell having a mistake-free day and keeping up with Miami points-wise. The Dolphins should cover fairly easily and pull away when this inter-conference battle is all said and done.

Dolphins at Commanders Best Bets: Dolphins -8.5 (-110 on PointsBet Sportsbook)

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders Prediction

Dolphins 33, Commanders 16

Washington has had its fair share of big moments this season. Whether it was nearly defeating the Philadelphia Eagles twice or scoring 35 points in a Week 2 victory, the Commanders have been able to play above their level on occasion. However, I don't believe that anything out of the ordinary will happen here against the offensive juggernaut that is the Dolphins.

McDaniel has already proven to be one of the top offensive minds in the league and should have his way in this matchup against a very vulnerable defense, even if that unit manages to make some positive changes under its new leadership. With all the weapons Miami possesses, scoring should still come fairly easy for the visitors, paving the way for a comfortable win even if the Dolphins' defense has a couple of slips against Howell.