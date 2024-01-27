This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks and Best Player Props for the Championship Round

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

Player Anytime Touchdown

Isiah Pacheco +125 (FanDuel, DraftKings)

This line is the same on both sites and I'd probably wait until kickoff to see if one moves in a more positive direction than the other. I doubt the Chiefs make the mistake of giving the ball to Mecole Hardman inside of the five again this week and lean on Pacheco. Pacheco has a touchdown in each of his last six games so this seems like good odds even facing the Ravens in Baltimore. Pacheco has at least 15 touches in every game going all the way back to Week 9 and despite the "questonable" tag I'd expect hiim to get a full workload.

Josh Reynolds +380, Jameson Williams +450 (FanDuel)

I like taking the pair here as there's a lot of upside and it casts a wider net than taking Amon-Ra St. Brown (+135). There's the upside that both score but only one needs to make around a 2X profit. The 49ers have not been good against opposing wide receivers, ranking 20th in the league and with the Lions expected to score three touchdowns. Between the two I'd expect at least eight targets and hopefully a couple of those will be in the red zone.

Player Props

Travis Kelce Under 62.5 Receiving Yards -105 (DraftKings)

After posting 71 and 75 receiving yards over the last two weeks, the books haven't moved this line much from the 61.5 it was last week. Looking at his previous three games he had only 16, 44 and 28 yards. I'd expect the Ravens to double him and make the Chiefs' receivers beat them and the loss of Joe Thuney certainly won't help Kelce get time to get open downfield. Baltimore ranks 11th against opposing tight ends, which is the worst matchup Kelce will have had in the playoffs.

Football season is in full swing and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

Brandon Aiyuk Over 75.5 Receiving Yards -120 (DraftKings)

This prop is as high as 79.5 on other sites so I'd grab it sooner than later. Deebo Samuel should play (there are prop bets for him), but I'd guess he'll be limited and probably not be used as much as usual. That should open up things for Aiyuk and there aren't many better matchups than the Lions. Aiyuk had only six targets last week but I'd expect something in the 8-10 range this week. I also would check out and see what a parlay with the alternative yards (100+) and an anytime touchdown look like (+365 DraftKings right now).