This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks and Best Player Props for Week 18

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

Player Anytime Touchdowns

Kenneth Walker +100 (FanDuel)

This game is tied for the highest over/under of the week with the numbers being 47.5 on most sites. The Seahawks are three-point favorites suggesting their team's total should be around 25 points. Pete Carroll has always relied heavily on his running back and the Cardinals rank dead last against opposing running backs. Walker has touchdowns in two of his last three games and didn't have any injury designation this week. I also like parlaying an anytime touchdown along with 100+ rushing yards, which can be found on DraftKings for +675.

Amon-Ra St. Brown +140 (Caesars)

The Lions are playing for positioning in the seeding and the good news is they play early while the Eagles and Cowboys play the late games. The bad news here is that Eagles and Cowboys are both favored, although the Eagles are only 5.5-point favorites on the road. St. Brown has scored in three straight games, six out of eight games since the bye and has a great matchup against the Vikings, who rank 27th against opposing wide receivers.

Tyler Scott +450 (Caesars), Equanimeous St. Brown +700 (DraftKings, Caesars)

Here's two fun players to take as nice long shots. First, both are as low as +330 on other sites so St. Brown in particular is an excellent value. Darnell Mooney has been ruled out for this game, leaving these two as the second and third options at wide receiver. If you parlay St. Brown's anytime touchdown odds along with his alternate receiving yards (25+) prop on Caesars, it'll pay out +1200. Stranger things have happened in the NFL.

The BetMGM bonus code features a great welcome offer for new customers. And as of Sept. 28, sports betting is live in Kentucky. Football fans in the Bluegrass State can get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Kentucky sports betting promo.

Player Props

Brandin Cooks Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (DraftKings)

The Cowboys are huge (-13.5) favorites in Washington in a game that matters for them if they want to win the division. CeeDee Lamb's number is in the mid-90s around the different sites, so I'd rather take Cooks at the much lower number (it's 40.5 in other places, FYI). Cooks easily hit the over here last week with 60 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight targets last week, and has a good matchup as the Commanders rank 31st in the league against opposing wide receivers. One would also deduce that a lot of attention will be paid to Lamb, who has 345 receiving yards over the last two weeks.

Jonathan Taylor Over 13.5 Receiving Yards (FanDuel)

This line makes no sense with every fact screaming to take the under. Taylor hasn't hit this over in any of his last four games and Zack Moss should return and eat a bit into Taylor's snaps. However, the Texans have allowed the 10th-most receiving yards to opposing running backs (36.3 per game) and Taylor should get the bulk of the workload despite Moss being back. I'm going contrarian here and this number is actually higher on other sites.