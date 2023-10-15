NFL Picks and Betting Odds for Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 6

The Eagles are one of two undefeated teams in the NFL after five weeks. The defense is solid but they do not have the same lethal pass rush they had last year. Their biggest weakness is defending passes over the middle. The offense has scored at least 23 points in each game, and over the past few weeks, A.J. Brown has been unstoppable. Despite losing Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, the Jets' defense and rushing attack are keeping the Jets in contention with a 2-3 record.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Betting Odds for Week 6

The Eagles are 6.5-point road favorites (-108 odds) while this game has an over/under total of 42 (the over and under are both listed at -110). The team total for the Eagles is 23.5 and for the Jets, it is 17.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, Philadelphia is averaging 28 points, and they are giving up 21 points per contest. Meanwhile, New York has scored an average of 18.5 points, while allowing 21 per game.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Betting Picks This Week

The Jets usually need to hide their quarterback, Zach Wilson, while hoping their defense and rushing attack can give them a chance to win. However, after being middling in run defense last year, the Eagles are now one of the better units in the league in that department. It will be strength versus strength when New York wants to run. The Eagles haven't been the same explosive offense they were last year, and they'll likely be challenged against the Jets defense in a road game. New York held the Bills to 16 points and the Chiefs to 23 points in games the Jets played at home. If betting the Eagles to score fewer than 23.5 points, the odds are +114. If this is a low-scoring game, taking the Jets makes sense at -112 odds when getting the 6.5 points. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Best Bet: Eagles Under 23.5

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Prediction

Even though the Eagles are great against the run, Breece Hall will be ready to challenge them on the ground. Unfortunately, Zach Wilson is unlikely to be able to have consistent success, even if attacking the vulnerable middle of the Eagles defense. It's tough to see New York sustaining long drives. When the Eagles have the ball, their offensive line gives them advantage over the tough Jets' front seven. Regardless, the New York defense plays at a very high level at home. Look for the Eagles to get a lead and then play conservatively by using the rushing attack in the second half to grind out a win. I predict the final score to be Eagles 19-13.