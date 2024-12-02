NFL Picks and Props: Browns at Broncos Monday Night Football

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks and Props

I did pretty well a week ago missing on Derrick Henry (who didn't score Sunday either) but hitting on Mark Andrews at +240. My only prop was Josh Palmer's over for yards (35.5) and he just got over the hump with 38. Let's see if we can continue winning on MNF.

Anytime Touchdowns

Jerry Jeudy +230 FanDuel

Can you say "revenge game"? It's probably a silly narrative but you have to think it could become a factor when a player goes back to play his old team. He averages nine targets over his last four games as he's become a bigger part of the offense with Jameis Winston under center. We know Jameis will make the occasional mistake but we also know he won't hesitate to throw downfield.

Bo Nix +280 FanDuel

Nix pays only +205 on other sites so this makes it seem like a great value here. He has four rushing touchdowns (all in separate games) in his 12 starts, so this line seems pretty reasonable. There's maybe a trick play with a throwback going to Nix waiting to happen, a la Sean Payton, at some point.

Player Props

David Njoku Over 45.5 Receiving Yards -113 BetMGM

Njoku comes off a bad game, with only one catch for nine yards. That's the bad news. The good news is he got five targets in last week's game and had at least seven targets over his previous five games. The Broncos are a league-average team against opposing tight ends making this a decent matchup for Njoku.