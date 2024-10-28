NFL Picks and Player Props for Week 8 Monday Night Football

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night NFL Picks and Player Props

We finally get back to only one game for MNF and we don't revert until a two-game slate Week 15 (December 16th). Let's take a look at some wagers to consider as the New York Giants head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (-6) in a game with an over/under of only 36.5.

Player Anytime Touchdowns

Pat Freiermuth, PIT +320 FanDuel

I loathe having to pick anytime touchdown players in a game with such a low expected total as we should see around only around four touchdowns Monday night. That also means that the odds price more in our favor with fewer expected touchdowns than the typical game this season. Freiermuth scored in back-to-back weeks starting Week 4 and it's tough to know exactly the rapport he has with Russell Wilson. However, Freiermuth had seven touchdowns his rookie season and is in his prime at 26 years old.

Darius Slayton, NYG +650, Wan'Dale Robinson +600, NYG FanDuel

The Steelers are slightly better than league-average against the wide receiver position, ranking 10th in the legaue. While that's not ideal, it doesn't seem like a matchup to avoid especially given the prices. These two have combined for three touchdowns this season and while Malik Nabers remains the main target, it allows these two to work against softer coverage. Both players are low-risk, high-reward so I like the fact that you don't need to put a lot down here to make a decent profit.

Player Props

Russell Wilson, PIT, Over 15.5 Rushing Yards -109 BetRivers

Wilson has always had the ability to scramble and the Giants rank only 20th against the position this season. I'd think that Wilson feels more comfortable heading into this game after his success last week and he might not have to worry about looking over his shoulder with Justin Fields questionable. Wilson averaged over 20 yards rushing yards per game last season and had a rushing touchdown just last week.

Devin Singletary, NYG Over 7.5 Receiving Yards -120 DraftKings

As of Monday morning, DraftKings was the only site putting out a line for this prop. I like this one because it only takes one catch for the over to hit, which could be the first quarter or as late as the end of the game in garbage time. Singletary has a catch in every game he's played this season and has gone over this mark in three out of the five. I think his workload increases after playing a limited amount last week and that there isn't another site to find this prop on suggests the books aren't really sure what to do here. It's probably a risk for them and that's a good thing.