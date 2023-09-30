NFL Picks: Best Player Player Props For Week 4

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Expert NFL Player Props For

Week 4

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Props

Alvin Kamara +120 (DraftKings)

Kamara makes his triumphant return from his suspension and has a decent matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's only three seasons removed from 21 scores and is capable of scoring from either rushing or catching a pass out of the backfield. Jamaal Williams is still on IR and it's unlikely Kendre Miller or Tony Jones vultures goal-line work and since he's coming off a suspension and not an injury, the Saints can give him as many touches as he can handle.

Jerry Jeudy +195 (FanDuel)

This prop is only +125 on other sites so you might want to grab this before it goes down. Jeudy looks close to 100 percent after sitting out Week 1, running 35 routes for the second straight week and seeing his targets get raised from five to seven. In case you haven't heard, the Bears defense is allowing over 35 points per game so there should be plenty of offensive touchdowns for the Broncos in this game.

George Kittle +195 (FanDuel)

This is another prop that's only +125 on other sites and while Kittle hasn't scored yet this season, its seems like he's due. The 49ers are two-touchdown favorites at home and Kittle is coming off his most active week with nine targets. The Cardinals rank 19th against the tight end position and Vegas has the team touchdown total at 3.5 for the 49ers.



NFL Player Props

Calvin Ridley Over 63.5 Receiving Yard (-130 FanDuel)

You can find this prop at -114, but it'll come at the cost of a higher yardage (66.5). While I doubt the yard difference come into play, I'm going safe here and taking the higher juice. I think now it's a great time to "buy-low" on Ridley, who is coming of games of 32 and 40 receiving yards. Those were against defenses ranked higher than the Falcons so this should be a better matchup for Ridley. I'd also sprinkle something on Ridley alternate receiving yards (100+), which can be found for +350 on DraftKings.

Tua Tagovailoa Under 273.5 Passing Yards (-115 DraftKings)

Tua has easily eclipsed this mark in two of his first three games this season, but that was against the 31st and 32nd-ranked teams against the pass (which they obviously had a lot to do with those rankings). However, it's a tough task going against the Bills in Buffalo this week against a defense ranked second against opposing quarterbacks. Tua also didn't have much success against the Bills last season, throwing for 186 and 234 yards, respectively, in their two matchups.



Brandin Cooks Over 40.5 Receiving Yards

This line seems a bit odd given that Cooks only had 22 receiving yards Week 1 and 17 yards for Week 3. The good news is Cooks ran 35 routes last week (up from 18 Week 2) and had seven targets. The Patriots have been decent but not great against opposing wide receiver (11th best). But with Dallas a home favorite (-6) in a game with an over/under of 46, Dallas should be able to move the ball.

