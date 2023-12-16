This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Best Player Props For Week 15

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

Well, last week I gave to the kiss of death to Justin Herbert so I'll try to avoid doing that this week. I'm skipping the Saturday games and focusing on Sunday's contests this week.

Player Anytime Touchdowns

Raheem Mostert +110 (FanDuel)

I'm a bit surprised these are positive odds considering Mostert has scored 18 touchdowns this season and has scored in five of his last six games. The Jets are a solid defense but they've played better at home this season, and they rank 24th against opposing running backs. I also like that Mostert has two receiving touchdowns this season, making a possible catch and run into play.

Travis Kelce -110 (DraftKings)

This seems like a prime game for the Chiefs to "get things right" and most of us wouldn't have predicted they would be 8-5 heading into Week 15. While he hasn't scored in the last three games, he is averaging just under eight targets per game, a huge number for any receiver. The Patriots aren't a great matchup but I think this helped keep the line down as opposed to being in the -130/-140 range.

Cooper Kupp +115 (FanDuel)

This game has a lofty over/under of 50.5 with the Rams being favored so there should be plenty of touchdowns for the Rams. Kupp has scored in two straight games and the receiving tree is essentially him and Puka Nacua (+125). I can see taking both receivers at plus odds and it's really tough to imagine that both are held out of the end zone in this one. I'd also be interested in taking each for 2+ touchdowns considering Washington ranks 31st against opposing wide receivers.

NFL fans can get in on the fun by signing up using the BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites and there are plenty of other quality sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

Player Props

Zack Moss Over 92.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (DraftKings)

The Steelers are reeling and at some point you have to wonder if Mike Tomlin will still be coaching them next season. Jonathan Taylor will miss Sunday's game, leaving Moss to handle as many touches as he can. A home game helps Taylor's prospects and the Steelers only rank 19th against opposing running backs.

Tony Pollard Over 53.5 Rushing Yards -114 (FanDuel)

I hate picking against my Bills but this wager makes a lot of sense. Pollard has gone over this mark in five straight games and the Bills rank 20th against opposing running backs. Pollard has 36 carries over the last two weeks so Dallas is trying to have some balance with the rushing attack and Dak Prescott's throwing ability.