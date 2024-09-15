NFL Picks: Chicago Bears at Houston Texans Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

Week 2 Odds, Picks and Predictions for Bears at Texans

And we're off! It wasn't the start I anticipated, but the under held true last week and OUR Chicago Bears covered the lean to their side. Caleb Williams did not look good, but hey, a W is a W. This week, the Bears travel to Houston to take on the young and exciting Texans on Sunday Night Football. Caleb Williams vs CJ Stroud? Delicious. Let's dive in.

Bears @ Texans Betting Odds for Week 2

Bears +6.5 / Texans -6.5

Bears ML +240 / Texans ML -275

Total OVER 45.5 / UNDER 45.5

This line opened at 5 last Sunday night and quickly rose to 6.5 in less than an hour, which means the sharps pounded Houston. The spread got as high as 7 on Wednesday before immediate buy-back lowered it to 6 before finally settling at 6.5. Currently, 81% of the bets are on Chicago but 91% of the money is on Houston, so this game has a pros vs Joes feel to it. The total opened at 46.5 and has slowly drifted to the current number.

Bears @ Texans Betting Picks This Week

After falling behind 17-0 and looking like the same ol' Bears we know and love, Chicago roared back for a 24-17 win behind the stout defense we talked about in Week 1. In fact, without the defense and special teams, the Bears would have suffereed a disastrous home loss to start the season. The Texans came away with a 29-27 win in a shootout against the Colts and now return to Houston for their home opener. Recent trends do not help here, so I will rely completely on my eyes and on the sharps for my best bet. My eyes tell me the Bears offense has talent, but will take some time to gel, while the defense will do all they can to keep them in the game. The sharps tell me 5 was absolutely the wrong opening number but 7 was too much, which means 6 seems right. A six-point game is a cover for the Bears at +6.5. At 45.5, I strongly lean to the under in this matchup of strong defenses.

Bears @ Texans Best Bet: Bears +6.5 (@ DraftKings)

Bears @ Texans Prediction

The flow of this game is hard for me to predict. I think Caleb Williams will get better from week to week, but he faces a big game under the national bright lights. Williams is a bright lights guy, so perhaps that is a good thing. I see a better showing from the Chicago offense right away as they maybe take a 14-13 lead into halftime. The Texans come out firing in the second half to take a 20-14 lead. The teams exchange FGs down the stretch but Chicago's comeback runs out of time as Houston holds on for a 23-17 victory.