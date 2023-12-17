NFL Picks: Circa Sports Million Week 15 Picks and Analysis

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

As was pointed out on the The Football Contest Show on VSiN, lots of cross currents going on in the Circa Millions V pool as we steam to the finish line. Players in the top 100 might flock to line edges, though at the very very top, who knows? You could argue that either way on what to do with those. Others near the bottom of the pool are gaming the sizable booby prize. There is also a quarterly prize as this is Week 2 of Q4. 170 players did not submit a card at all. Anyways, here are the top 5 picks.

Aside from the Titans and Bills, we booked a win with the Colts -1 and also have the Giants +6 and Ravens -3 on our card.

Week 14 Review

Circa Millions contestants had a good Week 14, but with major caveats. Net-net the pool hit 53 percent.

Edges vs stale lines account for a lot of that. The top pick, Bengals pick em in the pool, closed at Bengals -3. The third choice -- 49ers -11 here -- closed at Niners -15 and covered in the pool but not for bettors in after Thursday when news trickled out that Geno Smith would likely miss the game. A net of 1856 picks were on these two games, so if we take it out of the accumulate totals, the pool was under 50 percent.

We went 4-0 heading into Monday Night, then we got diced up by Tommy Cutlets . Fuhgetaboutit! I am a Giants fan, I have lived in North Jersey most of my life, I will take it! Tired: Get a good draft slot and a new QB. Wired: We have our QB! Yeah, really unlikely, but fun while it lasts.

Anyways, we sit at 39-30-1 (56.4 percent), tied for 1005th place with 200 others. SAINTS31-1, who I assume must be Bobby Hebert, leads with a sterling 49-20-1 mark, so we have a tough climb to make up 1000+ spots and ten games in 4 weeks. The payouts stop at the top 100, and 99th place now has 45 points so that remains a goal with a hot run. There is also the Q4 prize, and 203 contestants got off to a 5-0 start.

The leaders after Week 13 performed pretty much in line with the masses as the top 10 (plus ties) went 39-31-5.