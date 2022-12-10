NFL Picks: NFL Player Props and Betting odds for Giants vs. Eagles

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 14

After recording a tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 13, the New York Giants will play another NFC East foe in Week 14 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. With plenty of wagers to consider for this matchup, let's focus on three that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.43 units)

Season record: 18-17-1 (-2.39 units)

If you're looking for picks and predictions on every game, check out our NFL Week 14 picks.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Giants: Spread +7 (-105), +265 Moneyline

Eagles: Spread -7 (-115), -320 Moneyline

Game Total: 44.5 points

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Best Bets And Player Props

A.J. Brown Over 71.5 Receiving Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Brown did plenty of damage against the Titans last week, catching eight of 10 targets for 119 yards. It was a favorable matchup against his former team, given that the Titans have allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the league. It marked Brown's third 100-yard performance of the season, and his first time accomplishing that feat since Week 8.

The reason to like the over here is that the Giants secondary has been decimated by injuries. They will once again be without their top cornerback in Adoree' Jackson (knee) and their top safety Xavier McKinney (hand). Jackson is the bigger loss of the two because he normally spends most of his time defending the other team's best wide receiver. With him out in Week 12, CeeDee Lamb caught six passes for 106 yards. Last week, Terry McLaurin had eight receptions for 105 yards. Don't expect the Giants to be able to slow down Brown without Jackson on the field.

A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Not only did Brown rack up a lot of yards last week, but he also recorded two touchdowns. After scoring one touchdown over his first five games with the Eagles, Brown has eight touchdowns over his last seven games. It certainly helps his cause that he plays within an Eagles' offense that has scored the second-most points per game (28.2) in the league.

With their secondary hurting, the Giants have allowed 79 points over their last three games. Over their last two games, they have given up a combined four touchdowns through the air. It's risky to attack multiple props from the same player, but this is yet another appealing wager involving Brown.

First Half Winner/End of Regular Winner Parlay: Eagles-Eagles (-150 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It's difficult to envision a scenario in which the Giants win this game. They don't have nearly the offensive firepower that the Eagles do, averaging 20.4 points per game, compared to 28.2 points per game for the Eagles. In terms of their first half success, the Giants have only had the lead at the half in four of their 12 games.

It's not easy to win games within the division, regardless of the records for the two teams coming in. The Giants have put up a fight this season, but injuries and a more difficult schedule are catching up with them. They are 1-3-1 over their last five games, with their lone victory coming against the Texans. This has the makings of a wire-to-wire win for the vastly superior Eagles.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Best Bets Summary

