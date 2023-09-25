NFL Picks: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 3

The Eagles, as expected, are off to a 2-0 start. However, the defense is in transition and has looked vulnerable while the passing game has yet to show the consistent explosiveness they had in 2022. Surprisingly, the Buccaneers have gotten more than expected from Baker Mayfield, and they are also undefeated. After this week, one of these teams will suffer their first loss.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds for Week 3

The Eagles are five-point road favorites while this game has an over/under total of 45.5. The team total for the Eagles is 25.5 and for the Buccaneers, it is 20.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, Philadelphia is averaging 29.5 points and has won its games by five and six points. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has scored an average of 23.5 points, winning by margins of three and 10.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Picks This Week

The Buccaneers have not had a difficult schedule to open the season. They beat the Vikings on the road before defeating the Bears in a home contest. Although the Eagles have also beaten the Vikings, they also won at New England in a weather-impacted game. It's possible that Philly will get a little better each week as new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson gets a better handle on play calling. It's also possible that the Buccaneers could be a team that isn't reflective of its early-season record. So despite being on the road, it may be worth considering the Eagles to cover the -5 at -110 odds as well as the Bucs to go under 20.5 points at -122 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Best Bet: Buccaneers under 20.5 points.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction

The Buccaneers have been fortunate to face a pair of defenses with terrible secondaries and pass rushes that aren't much better. The opponents have allowed Baker Mayfield to stay comfortable despite playing behind one of the weaker offensive lines in the league. Also, Rachaad White is largely unable to give Tampa a consistent running game to move the chains. I see the Bucs finding themselves in a number of obvious passing situations. This could be the week the Philly pass rush gets going. And despite having Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, when Mayfield is under duress, things can go bad in a flash. When the Eagles have the ball, I still expect them to be uneven from drive to drive. Fortunately for them, they have amazing talent on offense, so even when they're not humming, they should score well over 20 points against a defense that relies too heavily on the blitz. That blitz may have some success, but against the Eagles' offensive line, it will fail too often, leading to enough big plays for the Eagles to pull it out. I predict the Eagles win 23-17.